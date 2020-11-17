SHIFTING FROM A “CLOUD FIRST” TO A “CLOUD IF” ENTERPRISE MINDSET
IT DEXTERITY SEPARATES THE WINNERS FROM THE LOSERS
Organizations that quickly respond to the customer and the market usually outperform their competitors. Technology is the key to enabling that responsiveness. An IT department that can enable responsiveness through new workloads, applications, and deployment methodologies is invaluable. IT transformation is how most companies deliver true IT responsiveness.
IT transformation fundamentally shifts the relationship between the business and IT. The business dictates the application and workloads required for success and partners with IT to build and deploy services. For IT to achieve dexterity through this new “as-a-service” model, it must fundamentally change. People, processes, and technology must shift.
Many organizations hail the public cloud as the end-all, be-all path for successful IT transformation, but wholesale public cloud adoption effectively cuts off the right hand of IT. Modern IT must be able to respond quickly to ever-changing workload needs of the business. Only in a hybrid infrastructure model are IT organizations able to choose strategically where to run their workloads.
Moor Insights & Strategy is a firm believer in the need for on-premises infrastructure for five reasons:
- Workload criticality:
- Performance:
- Data management:
- Security
- Cost
