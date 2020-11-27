Simplify and Automate Data Protection for VMware

Read Article

As organizations increasingly rely on more than one cloud provider to take advantages of specific features or pricing, the need to adopt a multi-cloud, hybrid data protection strategy will continue to grow as well.

Since each individual cloud provider has their own unique set of data protection tools, no cloud provider can offer a comprehensive data protection tool that will support competitive cloud offerings, and most will not provide protection for on-premises workloads and their associated data either. Thus, the onus of cloud backup falls on the consumer. There is a need for a single, comprehensive data protection solution that can support workloads on any platform—whether on-premises, private cloud, or public cloud—and offer a cost-effective, multi-tiered solution that ensures every workload is properly protected. Since multi-cloud, hybrid IT is increasingly the future, and since business application workloads are increasingly cloud-borne, choosing the best in-cloud data protection architecture available becomes critically important.

To meet these needs, Dell EMC has brought together leading software and hardware components to craft a single, comprehensive solution that delivers industry-leading performance and deduplication for enterprises of all sizes, providing a substantial savings in cloud protection expenditures, and supporting workloads running on most public cloud providers.

Dell EMC offers an entire range of additional cloud solutions, including Dell Boomi data integration, Dell Security, Pivotal PCF/PKS and the world’s broadest cloud provider ecosystem.

