Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Simplify IT Support Management

Whitepaper
By IBM
0 10

As your enterprise adopts new technologies, your tech support and maintenance model grow exponentially, with dozens of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and third-party maintenance providers servicing their hardware and software products. The complexity of managing so many vendors within the four walls of the data centre has become a logistical jungle. Even a few minutes of downtime can have a major impact on supply chains, productivity, finances and brand loyalty.

Capabilities provided by IBM are enhanced through the use of leading support management technology—including IBM Watson, augmented reality, blockchain, client insights portal—and proprietary databases of technical information, available to address particular maintenance and support concerns such as aggregated event analysis, reporting and proactive monitoring.

Download to know more.

Please fill the below form to start your download-

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
By EmailBy Phone

You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by sending an email to [email protected]
Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in
each such email.
More information on IBM processing of your personal data can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement. By
submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IBM
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.