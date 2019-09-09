Simplify IT Support Management

As your enterprise adopts new technologies, your tech support and maintenance model grow exponentially, with dozens of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and third-party maintenance providers servicing their hardware and software products. The complexity of managing so many vendors within the four walls of the data centre has become a logistical jungle. Even a few minutes of downtime can have a major impact on supply chains, productivity, finances and brand loyalty.
Capabilities provided by IBM are enhanced through the use of leading support management technology—including IBM Watson, augmented reality, blockchain, client insights portal—and proprietary databases of technical information, available to address particular maintenance and support concerns such as aggregated event analysis, reporting and proactive monitoring.
Download to know more.
Please fill the below form to start your download-
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]