Substantial cost reduction through remote customer support

NIFTY is the internet service provider managing “@nifty.” In addition to connection services such as fiber-optic communications, high-speed mobile access, and related security, it provides web services, a variety of applications, and a cloud service called “NIFTY Cloud.” Based on its corporate message “With Us, You Can.,” NIFTY provides support that makes its customers’ daily lives more rich and convenient through high quality, safe, and secure services.

Challenges: Correctly assess customer issues and solve them swiftly through remote access, Easy to set up and easy to use, Decrease customer costs by 80% or 90%

Solution: NIFTY receives as many as a few thousand inquiries every month from its customers about their internet connection and solves their issues using TeamViewer remote access software. By correctly understanding customer problems and solving them immediately with TeamViewer, it has increased the level of customer satisfaction and the number of resolved cases.

