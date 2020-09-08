Take the uncertainty out of unpredictable times

Read Article

Your people’s needs must now be a priority. Empathy, resilience, and empowerment are the three key themes for the HR leaders of this new paradigm. Read this report to discover six key trends that are helping businesses adjust.

Learn the importance of health and well-being and the way inclusion and belonging have become critical to performance. Discover how finding the right blend of flexible working and using AI can empower your teams in new ways. And from finding the right blend of flexible working to using technology in new ways, discover a new perspective on HR.

Read this report to explore the 6 key trends guiding HR leaders through the disruption.

Fill the form below to download now.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Official Email Address (required)

Work Phone (required)

Job Title (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services. This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter





If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]