Take the weight out of everyday HR requests

How can you help your employees to speed up everyday manual HR processes such as checking payslips, looking-up colleagues and booking time off? Oracle Digital Assistant is a conversational AI that changes the way employees interact with HR, providing timely answers through text or speech.

Free up HR from repetitive tasks, allowing HR leaders to focus on more strategic and critical challenges that your business needs solving right now.

Watch this video to discover how Oracle Digital Assistant helps your people to work smarter.

