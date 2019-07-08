The Age of Now: Creating real-time customer engagement

Consumers now expect a seamless experience regardless of how they engage with you – whether it be online, via an app, a call centre or in person; and they expect their personal information and data that’s been made available to be used to deliver relevant, highly personalised experiences.

Yet most organisations are only using a limited amount of data to try to understand their customers. In fact, most UK organisations admit to using a fraction of the valuable data available to them, and they will often analyse it using basic tools or spreadsheets that fail to provide a single view of the customer. What’s needed is an approach that allows organisations to concentrate on delivering a superior customer experience by achieving relevancy at every touchpoint based on an understanding of each individual customer – a segment of one. Organisations acknowledge the ability to this in real time could see a major uplift in revenue.

SAS commissioned Coleman Parkes Research to survcoleman-parks-ageof-now-rtce-reportey 350 heads of marketing, customer service, digital and data. They were asked about: » the impact that real-time customer engagement could have on business performance » their ability to interact in real time, predict and influence customer behaviour, and tailor the experiences they offer » the barriers to achieving real-time marketing.

This report looks at where organisations are on this journey and the obstacles holding them back.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



How do you target your customers for marketing campaigns?

Currently decisions are based on insights from BI Reports/Dashboards Currently decisions are fact-based, through customer behavior analysis and segmentation/profiling Currently decisions are mostly based on gut-feel & instincts How do you execute your campaigns?

Your organisation is evaluating “Customer Intelligence/Campaign Management” solutions for? Any Other

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer and Intel contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer or Intel at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Intel's web sites and communications are subject to their Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]