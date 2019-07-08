Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

The Age of Now: Creating real-time customer engagement

Customer experience has become an important focus for brands.

Whitepaper
By SAS
0 6

Consumers now expect a seamless experience regardless of how they engage with you – whether it be online, via an app, a call centre or in person; and they expect their personal information and data that’s been made available to be used to deliver relevant, highly personalised experiences.

Yet most organisations are only using a limited amount of data to try to understand their customers. In fact, most UK organisations admit to using a fraction of the valuable data available to them, and they will often analyse it using basic tools or spreadsheets that fail to provide a single view of the customer. What’s needed is an approach that allows organisations to concentrate on delivering a superior customer experience by achieving relevancy at every touchpoint based on an understanding of each individual customer – a segment of one. Organisations acknowledge the ability to this in real time could see a major uplift in revenue.

SAS commissioned Coleman Parkes Research to survcoleman-parks-ageof-now-rtce-reportey 350 heads of marketing, customer service, digital and data. They were asked about: » the impact that real-time customer engagement could have on business performance » their ability to interact in real time, predict and influence customer behaviour, and tailor the experiences they offer » the barriers to achieving real-time marketing.

This report looks at where organisations are on this journey and the obstacles holding them back.

How do you target your customers for marketing campaigns?
Currently decisions are based on insights from BI Reports/DashboardsCurrently decisions are fact-based, through customer behavior analysis and segmentation/profilingCurrently decisions are mostly based on gut-feel & instincts

How do you execute your campaigns?
Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via manual/excel based lists.Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via our Campaign Management ToolCurrently execution of campaigns is outsourced to third party

Your organisation is evaluating “Customer Intelligence/Campaign Management” solutions for?Building faster and targeted campaignsOptimizing on offer and communication channels for customer communicationIncrease wallet share and improving customer engagementPredicting customer behavior and maximizing customer lifetime value

Any Other

SAS
