The Age of Now: Creating real-time customer engagement
Customer experience has become an important focus for brands.
Consumers now expect a seamless experience regardless of how they engage with you – whether it be online, via an app, a call centre or in person; and they expect their personal information and data that’s been made available to be used to deliver relevant, highly personalised experiences.
Yet most organisations are only using a limited amount of data to try to understand their customers. In fact, most UK organisations admit to using a fraction of the valuable data available to them, and they will often analyse it using basic tools or spreadsheets that fail to provide a single view of the customer. What’s needed is an approach that allows organisations to concentrate on delivering a superior customer experience by achieving relevancy at every touchpoint based on an understanding of each individual customer – a segment of one. Organisations acknowledge the ability to this in real time could see a major uplift in revenue.
SAS commissioned Coleman Parkes Research to survcoleman-parks-ageof-now-rtce-reportey 350 heads of marketing, customer service, digital and data. They were asked about: » the impact that real-time customer engagement could have on business performance » their ability to interact in real time, predict and influence customer behaviour, and tailor the experiences they offer » the barriers to achieving real-time marketing.
This report looks at where organisations are on this journey and the obstacles holding them back.
