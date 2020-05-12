Express Computer


The Cloud Data Management Buyers Guide

Commentary that will help you distinguish between different cloud vendor

By IBM
Finding the right cloud data management solution for your business can be difficult due to the number of potential vendors and seemingly similar offerings.

Learn why you should be asking:
• When will I be charged to transfer data and at what rate?
• Are multicloud environments supported to prevent vendor lock-in?
• Can I use machine learning to optimise my data management offerings?

