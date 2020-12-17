The Dawn of the Intelligent Edge Era

Summary:
Get ready for the era of data.
Enterprise IT is entering a new frontier—an era of data gathered, processed, and analyzed at The Edge.
Organizations are rapidly preparing for that era. According to IDC:
- By 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at The Edge rather than corporate data centers—up from less than 10% today
- By 2024, the number of apps at The Edge will increase 800% above 2019 levels
- By 2025, there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4ZB (zettabytes) of data
How can you prepare? Start with secure, scalable & automated networks—networks that can respond to data and where it is processed.
Not sure where to begin? Download the latest IDC report and get a roadmap for action, process & success for your network.
Please fill the below form and read the complete whitepaper
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]