The Dawn of the Intelligent Edge Era

Read Article

Summary:

Get ready for the era of data.

Enterprise IT is entering a new frontier—an era of data gathered, processed, and analyzed at The Edge.

Organizations are rapidly preparing for that era. According to IDC:

By 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at The Edge rather than corporate data centers—up from less than 10% today By 2024, the number of apps at The Edge will increase 800% above 2019 levels By 2025, there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4ZB (zettabytes) of data

How can you prepare? Start with secure, scalable & automated networks—networks that can respond to data and where it is processed.

Not sure where to begin? Download the latest IDC report and get a roadmap for action, process & success for your network.

