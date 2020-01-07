The enterprise outlook on cloud native development

In 2018, IBM commissioned research focused on the adoption of the cloud-native development model in enterprise technology organizations. This report highlights the main benefits, drivers and challenges related to adopting the model.

Two-thirds of the 152 respondents are from companies with 1,000 or more employees. They divide evenly across the roles of IT executive, development executive, and lead developer. All are involved in decisions on how their teams use a cloud platform.

Top line results indicate that businesses plan to move 75 percent of their existing non-cloud applications to cloud within three years. The majority of those applications will be lifted and shifted or modernized.

Application performance stands out as the priority for all roles within the enterprise. Improved app performance not only correlates with ease of development but also with improved app quality, polyglot coding support, application development automation and reduced dependencies.

To know more about, fill the form below

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]