The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management
The 12 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up
SAS received the highest possible score for the criteria of decision arbitration, customer recognition, and measurement and observation.
Real-time interaction management (RTIM) is a critical CX technology that helps brands create the personalized experiences necessary to win, serve and retain customers, regardless of their point of interaction.
SAS’ position as a Leader in this report highlights, our customer intelligence suite of products, particularly SAS Customer Intelligence 360 and SAS Intelligent Decisioning, provides the analytical power and real-time decisioning capabilities needed to elevate your customer experience.
