The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management

SAS received the highest possible score for the criteria of decision arbitration, customer recognition, and measurement and observation.

Real-time interaction management (RTIM) is a critical CX technology that helps brands create the personalized experiences necessary to win, serve and retain customers, regardless of their point of interaction.

SAS’ position as a Leader in this report highlights, our customer intelligence suite of products, particularly SAS Customer Intelligence 360 and SAS Intelligent Decisioning, provides the analytical power and real-time decisioning capabilities needed to elevate your customer experience.

Read Full Report.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



How do you target your customers for marketing campaigns?

Currently decisions are based on insights from BI Reports/Dashboards Currently decisions are fact-based, through customer behavior analysis and segmentation/profiling Currently decisions are mostly based on gut-feel & instincts How do you execute your campaigns?

Your organisation is evaluating “Customer Intelligence/Campaign Management” solutions for? Any Other

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer and Intel contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer or Intel at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Intel's web sites and communications are subject to their Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]