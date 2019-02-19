Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

The Innovator’s Guide to Personalized Digital Marketing

Whitepaper
By IBM
4

In this exclusive eBook, industry experts Joel Comm, Martin Jones and Jason Falls share their perspectives on how to deepen customer relationships to maximize engagement and loyalty.

As a marketer, you will discover how AI-powered tools can help you deliver content that is tailored to your specific customers needs whenever they interact with your brand.

Download to know more.

Please fill the below form to start your download –

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IBM
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close