The Secrets of Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience

AI is making things easier. We look at SAS as a collaboration technology. Because we’re no longer inhibited by technology, the possibilities are virtually endless.

Today’s customers are more demanding than ever. They want highly relevant, personalized, and seamless experiences, no matter which channels or devices they choose to use. And they’ll prioritize their spending with organizations that can deliver it.

It means that organizations like yours face a new commercial imperative – to deliver exactly what every customer, prospect or visitor wants, at every touch point along their journey with you. And to deliver it with budgets stretching to fund an ever-growing number of conflicting activities.

Read on to hear from some of our customers who have radically improved their customer experience and marketing performance with the help of customer intelligence analytics.

How do you target your customers for marketing campaigns?
Currently decisions are based on insights from BI Reports/DashboardsCurrently decisions are fact-based, through customer behavior analysis and segmentation/profilingCurrently decisions are mostly based on gut-feel & instincts

How do you execute your campaigns?
Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via manual/excel based lists.Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via our Campaign Management ToolCurrently execution of campaigns is outsourced to third party

Your organisation is evaluating “Customer Intelligence/Campaign Management” solutions for?Building faster and targeted campaignsOptimizing on offer and communication channels for customer communicationIncrease wallet share and improving customer engagementPredicting customer behavior and maximizing customer lifetime value

