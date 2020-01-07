The state of container-based app development

The capabilities and solutions helping companies adopt or expand the use of containers are highly linked in positive relationships: as one rises or falls in importance, so does the other. No capabilities work in isolation, as seen in the graph below.

Enterprise-grade security is highly correlated with commercial container solutions and tools that tightly link containers with microservices development. Commercial container solutions are highly correlated with DevTest tools and tools that link microservices.

These solutions are the bridge between DevOps and a microservices-based application architecture. Companies seeking to leverage AI within containerized apps will be seeking container consulting services and support for non-x86 architectures (e.g., GPUs).

Though there is consistency across the perceived importance of solutions and capabilities driving container adoption, there is a discrepancy in their

perceived availability. Of utmost importance and interest is enterprise-grade security. However only a quarter of respondents consider it widely available today.

