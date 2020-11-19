The Total Economic Impact™ Of Dell’s Pc Lifecycle Services

Read Article

Both public and private organizations acknowledge that managing the PC life cycle becomes more complicated and expensive as the variety of PC devices and employee workstyles increase. In order to be fully productive, different groups of employees have different needs in terms of end-user device hardware, software, and configuration. While IT departments are trying to provide and support a wider range of technology to an increasingly dispersed and mobile workforce, while maintaining low end-user disruption, they are also under a lot of cost pressure.

However, consolidating processes and enlisting the help of a vendor partner, such as Dell, might reduce costs and provide expert-level knowledge for better PC life-cycle management operations.

To better understand the costs associated with services throughout the PC life cycle, Forrester surveyed 101 IT decision-makers at large organizations in the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany. All of the respondents were significantly involved in the decision-making process for PC and device management and had significant expert-level knowledge about the PC life-cycle process. Furthermore, Forrester interviewed six Dell customers leveraging Dell’s ProDeploy Plus and/or ProSupport Plus services. These companies were looking for ways to streamline the deployment of end-user devices to their employees, to reduce support costs, and to free up internal IT resources to focus on other technology tasks or revenue-generating initiatives.

Key Findings

Compared to sourcing end-user devices from various vendors and delivering the entire PC life-cycle services with internal resources, an organization that standardizes on Dell hardware and fully leverages Dell’s PC Lifecycle Services and tools might realize quantified benefits associated with it.

