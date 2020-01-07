Three Pillars of Application Modernization for the Cloud Era

The adoption of cloud technologies continues to be one of the primary forces behind the digital transformation of businesses. In fact, IDC reports that spending on infrastructure for cloud IT is growing at approximately 59 percent annually, compared to 21 percent growth for non-cloud spending, and that cloud IT will account for the majority of IT infrastructure spend by 20221.

Unfortunately, it has become common for companies to rush onto the bandwagon of cloud adoption without a centralized and comprehensive strategy. Many organizations also struggle against the specter of “shadow IT,” where business units may independently put public cloud services in place without involving the IT organization. In either case, the result can be a patchwork of cloud services plagued by poor integration of the new with the old and a haphazard security posture. Businesses may also find themselves locked into a given set of vendors, which can create ongoing financial inefficiency.

To avoid these pitfalls, three interrelated and overlapping pillars support an application modernization effort that can go the distance in providing businesses with the full benefit of the cloud paradigm:

• Cloud-enable both new and existing applications. This effort calls for open, flexible architectures based on cloud-era precepts such as elastic capacity, containers, microservices, and any-to-any connectivity.

• Extend integration beyond the internal organization. Modernized applications should have open but protected connectivity to trusted others outside the organization, such as customers and partners.

• Build in adaptability and expandability to meet changing business needs. Modernization must set the stage for future requirements with open architectures, elasticity on demand, and management across clouds.

