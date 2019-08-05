Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Top Concerns of a CFO – Putting trust in your data

Whitepaper
By Oracle
0 6

This report shows that while finance departments take responsibility for ensuring there are data-management strategies in place that include securing their organisation’s data, they struggle to manage the huge volumes of data and gain valuable insights from it. This affects both their confidence in the security of the data and their ability to manage it ethically. The number one priority of finance leaders is to enforce technologies that enable insights instantly, any place, anytime, to enable better forecasting.

Download Now to read the report.

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.

This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Oracle
