Top Concerns of a CFO – Putting trust in your data

This report shows that while finance departments take responsibility for ensuring there are data-management strategies in place that include securing their organisation’s data, they struggle to manage the huge volumes of data and gain valuable insights from it. This affects both their confidence in the security of the data and their ability to manage it ethically. The number one priority of finance leaders is to enforce technologies that enable insights instantly, any place, anytime, to enable better forecasting.
