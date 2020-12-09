Top Trends: Why Tax Administrators Are Adopting New Data and Analytics Strategies

Read Article

“Government tax agencies are among the most prolific data collectors in the world. They deal with millions of citizens and organizations and collect massive amounts of money to finance public needs. But governments lose several trillion dollars annually to economic crimes – specifically, tax evasion and noncompliance.

Think about the influx of data that will arrive via 5G wireless technology. Or virtual banks, which don’t have brick-and-mortar locations. Customers access these banks from smartphones to conduct instant transactions, without paying fees. These scenarios present many challenges for tax auditors who have historically dealt with individual or corporate income tax returns only. Now they need to understand the taxpayer’s digital footprint too.

Managing today’s environment calls for new regulations and controls. For tax administrators striving to work effectively and make good decisions, success ultimately hinges on the ability to collect and analyze data effectively. Let’s delve into what our SAS experts see as the top five trends shaping the future for tax administrators.”

Understand why tax agencies are struggling to manage the deluge of data and transform it into insights Know how innovative tax agencies are adopting a single, integrated platform for analytics Learn how sophisticated taxpayers are creating complex corporate tax structures to evade taxation Know how analytics can improve results for tax administrators Learn how SAS can help tax administrators around the world

