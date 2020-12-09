Understanding Data Streams in IoT

Read Article

Summary:

“Devices connected through the Internet of Things (IoT) appear in many settings – cars, factories, households, retail stores and wearables, just to mention a few. Behind the scenes, these “things” stream massive amounts of data from the sensors they contain. And they do it nonstop, with a constantly changing data stream that has sparked the creation of new services, monetization opportunities, better efficiency and more competitive business models.

The data from sensors in IoT devices is used by trillions of other devices, people, organizations and places. While this trillion-node network poses many challenges, opportunities also abound. Organizations that are prepared to collect, process and analyze this barrage of IoT information can distinguish themselves from competitors in ways they might have never imagined in the past.

Get insights into the Big Data Explosion and sensors in the Internet of Things Know how event stream processing plays a vital role in handling IoT data from the connected world Study industry examples How SAS Event Stream Processing helps in managing and making sense of Data Streams Discover why SAS is an ideal partner to help you get more value from massive volumes of IoT data streams in the connected world

Please fill the below form and read the complete whitepaper

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from SAS Institute Inc. about its products, events and services. This is co-hosted by Express Computer and SAS Institute Inc. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages, or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]