Understanding Data Streams in IoT

Summary:
“Devices connected through the Internet of Things (IoT) appear in many settings – cars, factories, households, retail stores and wearables, just to mention a few. Behind the scenes, these “things” stream massive amounts of data from the sensors they contain. And they do it nonstop, with a constantly changing data stream that has sparked the creation of new services, monetization opportunities, better efficiency and more competitive business models.
The data from sensors in IoT devices is used by trillions of other devices, people, organizations and places. While this trillion-node network poses many challenges, opportunities also abound. Organizations that are prepared to collect, process and analyze this barrage of IoT information can distinguish themselves from competitors in ways they might have never imagined in the past.
- Get insights into the Big Data Explosion and sensors in the Internet of Things
- Know how event stream processing plays a vital role in handling IoT data from the connected world
- Study industry examples
- How SAS Event Stream Processing helps in managing and making sense of Data Streams
- Discover why SAS is an ideal partner to help you get more value from massive volumes of IoT data streams in the connected world
