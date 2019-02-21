Unleash the Creative Force of Today’s Workers
In today’s intensely competitive global business arena, every edge is critical—and for most companies, there is no greater edge than a talented, motivated, and creative workforce.
How to give your company a modern workforce edge? Experts agree happy employees perform at a higher level, generating more satisfied customers and superior corporate performance. In fact, companies with happier employees have 81% higher customer satisfaction and half the employee turnover compared with other firms. Conversely, employee unhappiness leads to high turnover, which in turn can have a devastating impact on corporate results. When employee turnover increases from 12% to 22%, total workforce productivity plummets by 40% and financial performance drops by 26%.
