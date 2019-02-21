Unlock Innovation In Your Workforce
Fueled by a wave of digital startups, fast-moving global competition is making one thing clear to companies in all industries: Business as usual is a blueprint for failure. Continuous innovation is essential not only for success, but for survival.
The good news is that business leaders recognize the peril they face—and the need to do something about it. In a recent survey, 45% say they fear becoming obsolete in three to five years; 73% agree on the business need to prioritize technology, and 66% are planning to invest in IT infrastructure and digital skills leadership.
But investment without a strategy is unlikely to succeed. Because innovation comes from people, investment must foster human creativity. Investment in technology that enables workers to address new challenges in new ways will give rise to new business initiatives, happier customers, and superior corporate financial performance.
