Using Modern Analytics to Save Government Programs Millions – Enabling an Enterprise Approach to Fraud Detection Within and Across Programs

“Massive fraud and improper payments remain a significant challenge for governments at all levels. The threat goes far beyond individuals making false statements to get more benefits. Today, organized crime rings develop sophisticated schemes and tools and go after state and federal governments much like bank robbers – by looking for “soft” targets with little security and weak controls so they can quickly get away without being detected.

In most cases, the result is a pay-and-chase game that yields little in return, especially when perpetrators create corporations or limited liability companies (LLCs) to make and receive improper claims and payments. Typically, they commit fraud, dissolve the company and then disappear. It’s very difficult to use the legal system to “break the corporate veil” and attach debts to the individuals who once owned a now-defunct LLC. Put simply, the game board is tilted in the favor of fraudsters under the pay-and-chase approach to fraud detection.”

Understand the changing face of government fraud Learn how to equip investigators for success with an enterprise approach to fraud detection Know how SAS Detection and Investigation for Government delivers all the technical capabilities Know how to apply the best of AI, machine learning and automation to transform fraud detection Understand how the State of Illinois tackles healthcare claims fraud with SAS Analytics

