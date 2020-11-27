Read Article

Cloud foundation on VxRail, the foundation for dell technologies cloud platform, delivers the simplest path to hybrid cloud with consistent operations and infrastructure.

Continuous innovation and joint engineering across VMware and Dell EMC ensure Dell EMC VxRail, the digital native infrastructure foundation for the Dell Technologies Cloud, empowers customers to unlock innovation, foster operational freedom and evolve predictably.

Better together with full stack integration delivers one, complete, seamless user experience

Full stack integration with Cloud Foundation on VxRail means both HCI infrastructure layer and VMware cloud software stack lifecycle are managed as one, complete, automated, turnkey hybrid cloud experience greatly reducing risk and increasing IT operational efficiency.

Ready, Set, Develop: The hyperconverged infrastructure platform for any app, anywhere

VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail enables organizations to run traditional workloads alongside cloud native container-based applications, eliminating dev-ops silos and sprawl. VMware PKS on Cloud Foundation on VxRail is the optimal choice for customers looking for a transformational multi-cloud solution to develop, deploy, and host traditional and cloud-native apps on the same hyperconverged platform.

