When One Size No Longer Fits All – Electric Load Forecasting With a Geographic Hierarchy

“With the deployment of smart grid technologies, many utilities can now take advantage of hourly or sub-hourly data from millions of smart meters.There are many upsides to this – such as the fact that utilities can potentially charge customers different rates based on the time of day they use electricity. However, there are downsides as well.”
- Know what are the electric load forecasting challenges
- Know more about the Selected Forecasting approach
- Read the case study of Independent System Operator of New England (ISO-NE)
- Learn why the days of one-size-fits-all models are gone for the utility forecaster
- Understand why forecasters must be able to decide which models – or combinations of models – are best”
