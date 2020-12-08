Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  When One Size No Longer Fits All – Electric Load Forecasting With a Geographic Hierarchy

When One Size No Longer Fits All – Electric Load Forecasting With a Geographic Hierarchy

Whitepaper
By SAS Institute Inc.
0 0
Read Article

Summary:
“With the deployment of smart grid technologies, many utilities can now take advantage of hourly or sub-hourly data from millions of smart meters.There are many upsides to this – such as the fact that utilities can potentially charge customers different rates based on the time of day they use electricity. However, there are downsides as well.”

  1. Know what are the electric load forecasting challenges
  2. Know more about the Selected Forecasting approach
  3. Read the case study of Independent System Operator of New England (ISO-NE)
  4. Learn why the days of one-size-fits-all models are gone for the utility forecaster
  5. Understand why forecasters must be able to decide which models – or combinations of models – are best”

Please fill the below form and read the complete whitepaper

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from SAS Institute Inc. about its products, events and services.

    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and SAS Institute Inc. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages, or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

    Advertisement

    Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

    SAS Institute Inc.
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.