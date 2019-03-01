Why Cloud Computing is Requiring us to Rethink Resiliency at the Edge | White Paper 256

Use of cloud computing by enterprise companies is growing rapidly. A greater dependence on cloud-based applications means businesses must rethink the level of redundancy of the physical infrastructure equipment (power, cooling, networking) remaining on-premise, at the “Edge”. In this paper, we describe and critique the common physical infrastructure practices seen today, propose a method of analyzing the resiliency needed, and discuss best practices that will ensure employees remain connected to their business critical applications.

