Why Data Capture & Automation are key to Digital Transformation | Forest and Sullivan

One of the easiest and most effective ways to embrace digital business is to rethink how you manage content. After all, whether we’re talking about contracts or marketing collateral, emails or instant messages, the information contained in common business documents is vital to companies across all industries, sizes and regions. You simply cannot run without it.

That’s especially true today because content fits into the broader effort around Digital Business Automation (DBA), which is transforming the way work gets done. Using a range of strategies and technology tools, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), data capture and cognitive intelligence, modern businesses are leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, bots and advanced analytics to improve everything from the customer experience to enterprise-resource planning and supply-chain management, workforce management, sales, marketing and more. Along the way, they are increasing productivity, revenues and customer satisfaction.

Fill details to get Whitepaper

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]