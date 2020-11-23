Why Organizations Must Unify And Simplify The Management Of Their Sprawling Multicloud Environments?

Read Article

A Benchmark Study Assessing What Organizations Stand to Gain by Streamlining Their Cloud Management Experience

Executive Summary

One of the biggest transformations in IT service delivery over the past decade has been the emergence of public cloud infrastructure consumption. ESG has been tracking organizational adoption of cloud infrastructure over this period of time in its annual IT spending intentions survey, observing that the number of organizations leveraging public cloud infrastructure services like AWS or Microsoft Azure has more than tripled (17% versus 58%) since 2011

Defining What It Means to Have Cloud Management Consistency To assess cloud management consistency, ESG included three questions in its survey:

How many infrastructure management tools are in use to administer public cloud resources? Is the organization able to use any of the same infrastructure management tools on-premises as it does for public cloud resources? Are the infrastructure management tools used across on- and off-premises locations extensively relied upon?

Submit the below details and download the whitepaper.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes I would like to be contacted by a Dell Technologies expert to receive further information. By clicking submit you agree to Dell Technologies and its group of companies stay in touch and to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how we protect your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter Dell Technologies and Intel Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]