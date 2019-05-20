Winning at enterprise analytics with a holistic approach to BI

As organizations rush to innovate and modernize business with AI Just getting more insight in your business is no longer good enough but it needs fine-tuned foresight on what will happen next. At the heart of any prediction are production ready models that are trustworthy, explainable and fully traceable. Furthermore, the ability to augment your data science and business teams with AI productivity and automation features is vital to business success. And, you need a simplified way of preparing and shaping data, building and training models and deploying them into production. Know more about how to enjoy a more satisfied and analitically equipped user base and deliver substantial business performance results.

Please fill the below form to start your download –

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -

By Email By Phone You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by sending an email to NETSUPP@us.ibm.com.

Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in

each such email.

More information on IBM processing of your personal data can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement. By

submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com