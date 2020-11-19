Work Wherever and However You Need with Dell Optimizer
The only thing you need is the longest running 15” business PC
- No need to carry chargers, adapters, hot spots or to find a conference phone with Latitude 9510
- Built to break records with up to 34 hrs of battery life
- World’s smallest, lightest ultra-premium 15” business PC starting at 3.1 lbs./1.4 kg
- Available as a laptop or 2-in-1; easy power on by opening the lid
- Stay connected with choices of Gigabit LTE, 5G design,20 and new eSIM technology that connects to more global carriers20 without having to switch SIM cards
- Built for business as the first 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® Athena-verified commercial PC
This PC becomes your speakerphone to work wherever
- A powerful amp improves low range vocals and reduces distortion and echoes
- 4 microphones and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) network prioritization allow users to be heard with real-life clarity
- Waves Maxx® Audio finely tunes for an in-person conference experience
It’s Time to Transform your remote working experience with Dell Optimizer
