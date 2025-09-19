Express Computer

Digital India Milestone: CSC Disburses ₹3,000 Crore in Loans, Empowering 70,000 Underserved Borrowers

In a significant boost to the Digital India initiative, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV) has achieved a major milestone—crossing ₹3,000 crore in loan disbursements since July 2023. The initiative has provided affordable credit to nearly 70,000 underserved individuals, many of whom are first-time borrowers from unbanked or remote areas.

The programme has seen exponential growth:

  • ₹86 crore disbursed in FY 2023-24
  • ₹1,631 crore in FY 2024-25
  • ₹1,300 crore disbursed till August in the ongoing FY 2025-26

This effort, underpinned by the Digital India mission, has enabled thousands of rural households and small businesses to access timely, affordable loans—supporting entrepreneurship, improving livelihoods, and stimulating local economies.

Empowering Rural India

Through its extensive network of over 5.8 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and in collaboration with Piramal Finance, CSC is delivering credit to communities that were historically excluded from formal financial systems. These loans offer a more reliable and affordable alternative to traditional local lenders, thereby curbing exploitative borrowing practices and fostering self-reliance with dignity.

Leadership Speaks

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO of CSC SPV, remarked:

“This milestone reflects our shared vision of building a digitally empowered and financially inclusive society. Together with Piramal Finance, we are bridging the credit divide and connecting rural India with essential financial services.”

Jagdeep Mallareddy, Chief Business Officer, Piramal Finance, added:

“Our partnership with CSC has enabled us to reach India’s last-mile borrowers. The ₹3,000 crore disbursement is a testament to the trust rural citizens place in this initiative. We remain committed to further deepening financial inclusion.”

Impact at the Grassroots

The CSC–Piramal Finance partnership combines CSC’s unmatched digital outreach with Piramal Finance’s innovative lending solutions. This model has simplified loan access, promoted rural development, and strengthened the financial fabric of India’s remote regions.

