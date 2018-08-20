Punjab uses mobile app to distribute 13 lakh saplings

Punjab, the first state in India to launch a mobile app ‘i-Hariyali’ to supply free saplings, has provided 13 lakh saplings to people through this endeavour so far, Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said. He said 325,000 online orders were received through the app, with more than three lakh people downloading it on their smartphones.

A total of 32 lakh saplings were supplied under the ‘Ghar-Ghar Hariyali’ campaign as well as through the app, the Minister said. Dharmsot urged the people to take up plantation and distribution of saplings on important occasions like birthdays.

According to the Forest Survey of India-2017, 35,853 acres of more land has been brought under green cover in Punjab.