We’re setting up CoEs in niche areas like data science, cloud, and QA, aligning with our business value: Dr Ramesh Darbha, MassMutual India

MassMutual’s Hyderabad GCC has quietly emerged as one of the most vital engines powering the global insurer’s digital transformation story. Launched amid the uncertainty of the pandemic in March 2020, the centre scaled rapidly to over 700 professionals within just three years. In an insightful conversation with Express Computer, Dr Ramesh Darbha, Head of MassMutual India, shares how the Hyderabad centre is no longer just about delivering capacity but is actively co-driving value, innovation, and workforce agility. From building CoE in full-stack development and data science to fostering industry-academia collaborations and a multi-skilled talent base, Dr Darbha paints a picture of a GCC that is deeply aligned with MassMutual’s global vision.

MassMutual’s Hyderabad GCC was launched in March 2020 and has since grown to over 700 employees in just three years, eventually becoming one of the largest entities supporting your U.S. operations. Could you walk us through this journey, from setting up during the pandemic to scaling the team, and explain how its mandate and responsibilities have evolved?

The journey has primarily been about how we work closely with our teams in the U.S. and provide them with additional support across all different functions, whether it’s technology, non-technology, or various business enablement functions. In terms of our mandate, the initial idea was to build the capacity and capability to provide that support. That’s how we started growing, and that’s how we’ve expanded over the past few years. Now, beyond just capacity, we’re also focused on generating value and efficiency, which is a big part of our ongoing journey.

So far, over 1,700 GCCs have started operations in India, employing over 1.9 million people. What do you think is the reason behind this significant traction?

My personal view is that while “GCC” has become a buzzword recently, these centres have been around for a long time. For instance, even in my prior experience with large clients like HSBC, the partnership in setting up GCCs has existed for 25-30 years. However, the pace at which they’ve suddenly started growing has been dramatic.

I’ve always believed that India holds tremendous potential, not just for cost arbitrage, but because if you combine it with our high-quality talent, the ability to scale with quality, and the capacity to deliver a lot of innovation and value – all combined with a favourable cost structure – that is what’s leading to so much traction. Many companies have begun to realise this. The journey of IT has evolved from just outsourcing to becoming more about consulting plus outsourcing, and now moving into full-fledged in-house centres, which are these GCCs. In the past, they were GICs, then GCCs, and now we even talk about GVCs (Global Value Centres).

I think it’s an evolution, and a lot of this traction is for these reasons. It’s hard to find a location that offers a combination of all these factors at such a scale. Think about it: 1,700 GCCs and 1.9 million people overall – it’s humongous. To support that scale, the necessary infrastructure is also required. Of course, our foundational engineering and management institutes, along with the internship options we have, all contribute. This is coupled with supportive government policies.

It started much more with BPOs in the ’90s, then a lot of IT, the whole Y2K phenomenon, and then purely outsourcing based on labour costs, efficiencies, and value. So, consulting and IT also grew significantly. I believe GCCs are a logical extension of that, where companies are truly realising the value and are ready to set up their own centres.

You recently published an article where you wrote about how multi-skilling and continuous learning have driven GCC growth and workforce agility. How have you structured the multi-skilling program within the Hyderabad Centre, especially for niche domains like AI, data science, cloud, and DevOps? What impact has this had on innovation and employee retention?

Multi-skilling isn’t just a “nice-to-have”; it’s essential because we’re in such a rapidly changing global scenario. It’s not a choice of whether to embrace multi-skilling or learn something new. I’ve been a lifelong learner myself, and I truly believe the value it provides, first as an individual, helps us deal with uncertainties and new developments.

The important part is that whether someone comes with a technical or non-technical background, it’s crucial to understand the business we are in. That’s something we heavily focus on. Then, of course, various technologies continuously evolve to help run, grow, and drive innovation in this business. For us, we are largely on a journey of ensuring our teams have a very strong business understanding. This, combined with their chosen areas, whether technology, operations, or any other function, creates a very healthy combination to add value and foster innovation. Think about it: innovation cannot be achieved if you don’t understand the business. It’s nice to talk about the latest technologies, but where do you apply them? What’s the use case? That’s our big focus.

MassMutual India has established CoEs in key technical areas like full-stack development, cloud engineering, QA, and data science within your Indian centre. How do these CoEs collaborate with global business units to accelerate your digital transformation agenda, and do you plan to replicate this model in other functions or locations?

Technology is definitely a key part and plays a big role; many of the areas you mentioned are in that space. However, we also have similar capability units in other functions that work very closely within our global model across different locations, especially with the U.S., which is our headquarters and home office. It’s a very strong partnership with our U.S. teams. Similarly, as part of our Global Business Services model, we also have operations in Romania, so we work closely with our colleagues there as well.

It’s a strong model that brings all these elements together, collectively enhancing our capabilities. It’s not necessarily about replicating everything exactly. We do have some functions, and the technology-focused ones have likely been more publicly highlighted in the past.

In how many locations are you currently operational in terms of innovation hubs, both in India and across the globe?

We are a U.S.-headquartered company, with our main operations in Springfield, Massachusetts. We don’t directly do business in India. So, India, with Hyderabad as our main location, is one of our global business services locations. Romania is our other global business services location.

How are you engaging with academic partners and the local ecosystem to foster a niche pipeline of talent and drive research into innovation, beyond just talent acquisition, focusing on nurturing and retaining talent?

We do engage with engineering institutes, and we still have a strong opportunity to make an even bigger impact there. The question always is, given the pace at which technologies are changing, do you focus only on a specific technology or more on foundational elements like solid engineering capabilities, analytical capabilities, and data science, which are gaining a lot of traction.

We actively engage with engineering institutes. We are now looking at how to take this engagement to the next level, whether through engineering institutes directly or for internship opportunities. We work with interns, onboard them, put them through a very structured learning process, and in a way that they can contribute and potentially become part of the MassMutual ecosystem.

In terms of innovative ways to make them industry-ready beyond internships, we haven’t, for instance, set up an innovation CoE or an R&D centre directly with an engineering institute. However, we are exploring creative ways to foster an innovation ecosystem. This could be, for instance, through hackathons, engaging with them, or through science or tech fairs that we can be a part of. These are things we’re actively looking at and picking areas where we truly want to make an impact. I always believe that with so many organisations, not just GCCs, vying for talent, any engagement really needs to make an impact for both the students and the organisation. It’s not about just doing yet another event, but doing a few things that are truly impactful.

With the shift in focus towards Tier II and Tier III cities, what do you think is the main advantage of this trend?

A lot of it is definitely talent. In a vast country like ours, not everyone is in major metros, and the world is now seeing the immense talent available in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. So, talent availability is a key part.

Secondly, it’s about the cost of setting up. Some companies prefer a backup, and these locations also act as backup centres from a business continuity perspective.

Thirdly, post-COVID, the world has changed. Many people shifted from a full office model to remote, then partial hybrid, and now hybrid. In this process of people moving around, there’s been a major shift in locational movement, as well as people now preferring to work closer to their hometowns. So, it’s also about reaching out to a broader talent pool. You see a big shift in the industry for a combination of these reasons: it’s taking care of your efficiencies, talent availability, and future prospective employees’ locational advantages. If a lot of this industry is concentrated in very limited cities, it’s always a challenge. We’re already seeing the pressure it’s putting on infrastructure and other resources in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, or Hyderabad. So, some of these are real challenges unfortunately, in the pursuit of talent and availability.

Hyderabad is picking up dramatically in the last few years. It makes sense for these cities to have satellite Tier II cities as a backup as well. Thankfully, Hyderabad has been better planned so far, and hopefully, it stays that way. A lot of newer GCCs are preferring Hyderabad for a combination of all these reasons, including the quality of living. For seven years in a row, it’s been voted as the best city to live in.

MassMutual India has been certified as a great place to work and offers a hybrid model, flexible benefits, and amenities aimed at holistic well-being. How do these initiatives help reinforce culture, collaboration, employee satisfaction, and a growth environment?

It makes a big difference. Culturally, not just in India, but anywhere, when you have an environment where people can come into the office, be productive, make an impact, and at the same time connect with colleagues to build personal connections, I don’t think there’s any substitute for human connection, regardless of hybrid models. At the end of the day, human beings are social beings by nature.

When we have a great environment, a nice, vibrant office, and a culture that fosters interactions, inclusivity, healthy communication, and productive work between people, it also helps drive innovation. That makes a big difference in overall talent attraction, retention, and how motivated people are to come to work and deliver value. That’s why I think we, not just here but overall, spend so much on facilities and employee benefits. We look to provide the best environment for our employees and ensure that while organisationally we are doing our best, they are also having a great time.

MassMutual is an organisation of almost one and a half centuries. It has gone through several technological leaps and bounds. What would be your current focus in terms of enriching the current talent with new technologies?

For us, as an organisation, what has truly endured since 1851 is our purpose: to serve our customers and to serve the people they love and care for. When such a strong purpose exists, technology will continuously evolve, and there will be many changes. As you rightly said, it has gone through so many changes, and I’m sure many more that we probably don’t even know of. For us, it’s clear that we need to learn, multi-skill ourselves, and leverage technology to best serve our end customers and help them secure their future. We will continue to invest in that and learn from it. So, if you ask how we are equipping our teams, that’s definitely the goal. There are areas that will help us serve our customers best, we will adopt those, our teams will be scaled up on them, and that’s where we learn. Multi-skilling is very much a part of that too.

You are a veteran leader and an academician. There are thousands of newcomers every year, and many people are upgrading themselves at the same time. What would be your one piece of advice to them?

While you asked for one piece, I would offer two words – be passionate and be authentic. The world needs authentic people, authentic leaders, and people who are truly passionate about what they do. Among many other things, these two qualities will certainly stand anyone in good stead. I believe being your true self, bringing your best authentic self to work, and being very passionate about it makes a huge difference in any sphere of life, as much as in the workplace.