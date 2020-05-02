How PR can help IT and data security companies to have a strong brand presence in times of COVID-19

Read Article

By Anindita Gupta, Co-Founder, Scenic Communication

In today’s globalized business environment, organizations of all sizes are heavily dependent on technology for consistent business operations. Be it video calling, sharing of documents on common drives or creating and sharing confidential information across non-encrypted or insecure public platforms, the lockdown due to COVID-19 has shifted a massive portion of global data transactions from a secure. Professionally managed interface to personal, non-secure interface, putting multi-billion dollars’ worth of data at the risk of being tampered! While most companies are busy fighting the crisis by trying to keep up the pace of work, a growing number of IT and Cyber Security companies are coming to the rescue of these businesses, as they wake up to the need of safeguarding transactions.

However, not all businesses and individuals truly understand the significance and nuances of Cyber security. Most feel just an antivirus or a firewall can constitute a secure system while others feel just one device, interconnected to all other devices, can ensure digital security. Further, the cost of involving an elaborate 3rd party security agency are also considered to be expensive by many who fail to understand the true significance and value of data. Bridging this gap is going to be vital for IT and Cyber security brands, as work from home as a concept seems to be catching up, and may become a popular option in the post lockdown era as well.

According to a Data Security Council of India (DSCI) report, India has been the second most affected country for cyber-attacks, from 2016-18. A KPMG CIO Survey states that upto 69% Indian organizations are at risk of data breaches while an IBM report highlighted that data breaches cost an estimate of INR 12.8 cr. For Indian corporates, from July 2018 to April 2019. Given the vulnerability at the organizational level, IT and cyber security brands have already been struggling to drive across the significance of a well-fortified IT infrastructure. However, the need to raise awareness about this issue is the need of the hour, given that the wide spread use of not-so-secured home internet connections continue to put the device and the data at an extremely high risk of cyber- attacks, data phishing, and even hacking.

An integrated communications approach, including an educative PR campaign can help mitigate these challenges for IT brands that are desperately trying to combat and provide seamless and safe infrastructure solutions for those working from home, in these tough times. PR can particularly help build a mass awareness about the urgent need for an evolved and secure IT system. With tools like industry and trend stories, PR agencies can help brands to engage with key stakeholders, including end consumers, vendors, IT channel and sales partners, System Integrators and policy makers, to start a conversation around the need for an evolved technology infrastructure as a backbone for a successful economy. By sighting key industry reports, white paper studies and partnering with the influencers and analyst community, PR can help drive better understanding and acceptance of new technology, innovations and solutions that can go a long way to mitigate IT risks and drive efficiency.

PR is also a strong tool to help create visibility and thought leadership for the brand spokespersons through impactful opinion pieces that can help form decisive change in the way technology is being accepted and implemented. A lot of companies are also waking up to the need of a systematic consumer engagement and training programs, where CXO’s and CEO’s of the companies, along with key senior executives, can be engaged, to understand their unique challenges and build custom solutions for them. This is where PR can be extremely useful by helping tech companies create a brand presence among competition, while also creating a niche for their service offerings and expertise, based on business requirements.

As we prepare for a new world post the COVID-19 pandemic, it is already estimated that concepts like work from home, remote desktops and the gig economy are set to flourish, making IT and Data Security a crucial motivator and game changer for not just businesses but also world economies. The above mentioned brand building exercises, if undertaken right now, will also go a long way for IT and Data security brands, helping them lead the way for a sustained and efficient Technology Infrastructure, driven by a well-informed consumer base.

