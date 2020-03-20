Netflix Reduces Streaming Quality To Avoid Internet Strain- Can The Internet Really Collapse?

Read Article

The Covid-19 outbreak has the world in shambles beckoning more and more countries to self-quarantine themselves. The WHO has declared it as a pandemic that brings all outdoor activities to a standstill in an effort to contain the virus. For a generation that has grown up on the internet, most people will be hooked onto their TV or laptop screens for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar streaming.

Acknowledging this coping mechanism in response to home arrest, the European Union has urged streaming platforms such as Netflix to not provide their content in HD quality as it might break the internet. Netflix has agreed to it and will be streaming lower quality of content for 30 days to manage the unprecedented number of users on its platform.

What happens if the internet collapses?

Economic Fallout

With the internet gone, most companies would just cease to exist! Google, Amazon, Facebook, WhatsApp, Netflix would have no reason to work if it were not for the internet. Apart from tech giants, every other company relies on the internet for some or other tasks.

The effect of an internet breakdown would be disastrous for banks and hospitals. There would be no digital banking, online money transfer, UPI apps, etc. Hospitals would still be able to function but they would have a problem retrieving or receiving new data.

For companies that just rely on the internet for advertisement would also see a huge loss! The economic impact of an internet collapse would mean an economic collapse as well. Maybe developed countries would be able to rise above it but developing countries that are thriving on eCommerce currently would see a big blow.

No Information

There is a reason it is called IT (Information Technology) and without the internet, the whole purpose of this field would vanish. One can say that maximum people today turn to the internet to attain any information they need about absolutely any topic in the world. One won’t be able to search for what information they want if the internet collapses.

The media industry has found convenience and timeliness in the internet form of apparatus rather than broadcast or print. They rely on information about events on tweets of people and also sometimes, for breaking news.

Not just news organizations, people who are looking to read about topics relevant to their industry won’t be able to do it. The world is already waiting for 5G technology to make its internet speed faster and more reliable.

Communication Trouble

Let’s face it: none of us know how to get a pigeon to deliver messages across the world. We have moved far beyond that and with the advent of the internet, it is hard to imagine a way of communicating otherwise. The collapse of the internet would mean that there would no messaging platforms, emails, calls, video calls, etc that have made life easier so far.

Communication with family, friends, and colleagues would be disrupted. Even the smallest file transfer or work operation would become impossible without the internet.

What can we do to reduce the strain on the internet amid the Covid-19 led quarantine?

Not just Netflix, even Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the excessive strain that would be caused on the internet due to increased usage.

Video streaming consumes a lot of data and Live streaming even more than that. For a live stream, the data needs to be chopped and shipped in an individual capacity to prevent disruption.

So before we get onto our laptops or switch on the TV, we need to ask ourselves- Do we really need to watch this? Do we really need this lecture? Is this work extremely important? Based on priority, we can reduce the strain on the internet. It is also a good time to indulge in indoor activities or hobbies that you hadn’t had a chance to enjoy due to work.

Can the internet really collapse?

The worry of the EU and others is justified considering the amount of strain it would cause to the internet during a lockdown. The generation today relies heavily on the internet to pass time, learn something, pay bills, etc. Video streaming, however, uses a lot of power and data. Even a usual day when the internet is slow, it is probably because of the excessive streaming.

Yet, the internet is robust. It does not work based on just one system. It has multiple systems supporting which makes it decentralized and hence, won’t collapse all at once. Partial collapses happen once in a while and they are fixed. So, there is very little chance of the internet collapsing altogether and even if it did, it would be temporary.

