Apps to Make Your Stay-at-Home Time Worthwhile

With the announcement of Covid-19 lockdowns, it is important to stay healthy, not just physically but also mentally. There is a sense of loneliness as we all miss being connected, be it with our family if they are away, friends or even our bosses and co-workers.

One should not be consumed by the negative thoughts and stay positive in this strange time. One such positive thing could be focusing on self-improvement and our goals. Regardless of one’s dependency upon the internet, it has become a lifeline instead of being a mere source of work and entertainment.

Thanks to technology at our rescue, we can ensure making the most of our time while being indoors with modern apps.

Here is a list of such few apps available for you to keep up the spirit while you distance yourself socially:

Spotify

Install this app to get a curated personalized list of suggestions based on your interest in music and podcasts. You could also subscribe to it with a monthly fee of INR 119 for ad-free listening. The benefits of premium plans include ad-free music, multi-device access features, etc. Keeping in mind the lockdown situation, Spotify has also introduced curated lists for Quarantine and Covid-19 parties, which can be enjoyed in isolation. You could even keep it playing in the background while working out at home.

Calm

Known to reduce stress and increasing gratitude, this app can help you get some mental fitness through relaxation and sleep… It offers a wide range of different meditations to choose from. You could even indulge in bedtime stories, calming music, and ambient soothing voices while staying inside your home.

Momspresso

Momspresso is India’s largest user-generated content platform for women. The finely-brewed content on Momspresso.com offers support to moms across the country, not just in their journeys as parents but also in their lives as wives, daughters, and – most importantly – as women! Readers, users, and bloggers can create and consume content on subjects as diverse as conception, pregnancy and baby care, teenage and adolescent issues, beauty, fashion, cooking, healthcare, and travel. One can quickly set up their own blog and express themselves to like-minded mothers and share their experiences during the quarantine- be it engaging with kids during this time, managing work and home, new recipes to try, etc in 10 different languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Kannada.

Next Education India Pvt Ltd

[email protected] solutions by Next Education India Pvt Ltd provides experiential learning through audiovisual content, helping the students to learn at the comfort of their homes and keep them away from the fear of COVID-19. With the aid of [email protected], they can now clarify doubts, revise concepts, and reinforce their learning, anytime, anywhere. The content can be accessed on laptops, desktops and tablets. The digital classroom solution when integrated with experiential learning solution ensures active participation and in-depth explanation of concepts.

