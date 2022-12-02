Decoding the VSaaS Opportunity in India

By Sandesh Kaup, Country Manager, Milestone Systems, India & SAARC

Video technology has always been synonymous with ensuring people’s security and safety. Installing Closed Circuit Television cameras (CCTV’s) is still considered a sure-fire way to guarantee peace of mind. But the advent of emerging tech and the might of analytics have completely transformed the video technology space benefiting some of the nation’s immense traditional networks and services – law enforcement, traffic control, and smart cities. Therein lies the need for Video Software-as-a-Service (VSaaS).

What is VSaaS technology?

The ongoing digital revolution has made everything moving to the cloud much easier with consumers getting digitally smarter by the day. Video Security as a Service or VSaaS is a technology that hosts a software or hardware of video security systems on the cloud. The biggest benefit of VSaaS is that users can access their IP cameras remotely through any device. In 2022, there were more than 7.9 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), recorded in India according to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. The total contribution of MSMEs to Indian GDP is 37.54%. Which means it is important to create security solutions that cater to the SMB segment. And that is where VSaaS is clearly winning the race, especially when it comes to making video technology more accessible and cost-effective.

• VSaaS is enhancing video capabilities: The increasing hardware capabilities of video cameras, including better camera quality, maturing technology, features, and customized systems, as well as the growing use of software analytics and AI in video monitoring, are all driving the push to cloud.

• VSaaS is the new business companion: Businesses are boosting their investment in VSaaS solutions delivering cloud video surveillance. Video Management Software (VMS) solutions on the cloud are scalable, flexible, and cost efficient. They can provide visuals from multiple locations, support video retention, and add additional cameras right from mobile devices.

• Technologies influencing VSaaS: Integrated with AI capabilities, VSaaS can dramatically transform a business’ existing video technology platform into an even more powerful tool. Video AI can ensure the safety of communities, help businesses improve operations and customer service, and enable manufacturers to build higher quality products for safer environments.

An open, cloud-first platform provides users with an a-la-carte approach to choosing solutions tailored to the exact needs of their business. It also provides the flexibility to combine small or large cloud capable sites with larger on-prem solutions. It enables cross-operational visibility, helping authorities to react swiftly to opportunities and adverse situations, improving a business’ overall processes.

Users are applying proprietary software with hardware solutions to perform and capture key activities like package deliveries, doorbell interactions, etc. These videos are then uploaded automatically to the cloud (sometimes with limited local recording via SD cards) and can be retrieved via smartphone apps for a set duration.

VSaaS will put the ‘Smart’ in Smart Cities

Let us understand how VSaaS fits in the picture and is the next best thing in Video Management and making cities safer and smarter.

Smart City projects are arguably some of the more critical government missions. The benefits of an open video technology platform have been heavily documented over the years. Video technology is critical in understanding, analysing, and streamlining the way these cities’ function. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the spending by Smart Cities and Communities will be $203 Billion by 2024 with focused areas of investment in a wide range of areas such as public safety, civic engagement, and smart city platforms for citizens like query redressal, making appointments, etc.

5G is another catalyst to the ongoing proliferation of Smart City projects. The number of fixed CCTV cameras will only grow along with the use of bodycams, sensors, and other mobile cameras. A good VSaaS platform should be well equipped to handle both fixed and mobile feeds. It will also make it easier for authorities to manage traffic and monitor it in a busy city centre. VSaaS solutions will also support emergency services by making better informed and time-critical decisions on the ground.

India is home to some of the busiest cities in the world. Therefore, by transforming existing video security systems, VSaaS platforms can help these cities become smarter, and, municipalities would not have to worry about a hefty investment as VSaaS solutions are very cost-effective. A VSaaS platform gives the flexibility for new services to be developed helping to make the overall system more proactive, intelligent, and efficient.

VSaaS is the Future

The government and businesses alike are all running the race to become digitally sound. The rise in IoT capabilities, upcoming smart cities, as well as the increasing usage of thermal cameras are expected to provide short-term and long-term opportunities. Video generated by IoT devices, integrated building systems, or any 3rd party hardware and software can be leveraged not only for security surveillance, but arguably for all business functions. These metadata enriched videos can help organizations optimize employee check-ins, improve production line efficiencies, monitor hazardous work environments, track performance of remote solar panels, and much more.

Video technology solutions combined with cloud capabilities provide a very focused path for embracing modern computing technologies for physical security system applications. This in turn ensures immediate returns while also preparing for the future. VSaaS augments the crucial importance of video technology and presents itself as a ready-made ground for futuristic innovation.