By Chetan Mehta, Founding Partner, AUM Ventures

Not too long ago, mentioning defence technology in India would quickly turn the conversation to imports, large government contracts and public sector undertakings. It felt distant from the world of startups and venture capital. Young founders were building fintech apps, consumer brands and SaaS platforms, not autonomous drones or battlefield analytics. That equation is decisively changing.

Across India, a new wave of entrepreneurs is stepping into defence, robotics and strategic technology with growing conviction. These founders do not see defence as a closed ecosystem. They see it as a space where innovation, engineering depth and national need intersect, and that intersection is creating one of the most compelling frontiers in Indian technology today.

What is driving the shift?

The geopolitical environment has made self-reliance in critical technologies non-negotiable. Countries are rethinking supply chains, reducing over-dependence and strengthening domestic capabilities. India is no exception. Policy reforms, production-linked incentives and procurement changes have opened doors for private companies in areas once dominated by a handful of players. Technology has also evolved significantly; modern defence is no longer just heavy hardware. It is software, data and intelligence. Artificial intelligence, robotics, computer vision, secure communications, and satellite analytics: these are domains where agile startups can compete and win.

Robotics at the centre

Unmanned vehicles conducting reconnaissance in high-risk zones, robotic systems handling hazardous logistics, AI-enabled drones providing real-time situational awareness; these are no longer futuristic ideas. Indian startups are already building them. Many of these technologies are inherently dual-use: a drone designed for border surveillance can also monitor crops; a robotic system built for military logistics can support industrial automation. This dual-use capability reinforces both the business model and the national case for investment.

The realities of building in this space

This is not an easy space. Defence technology demands a level of reliability that consumer tech rarely faces. Products must withstand extreme weather, unpredictable terrain and high-pressure environments. Testing cycles are long, certifications rigorous, and procurement timelines can stretch by years. Founders entering this space need patience alongside ambition.

One of the most underappreciated challenges is access. Winning in defence is not just about a superior product; it is about reaching the right decision-makers. Procurement flows through structured, often opaque institutional channels. Building relationships within the armed forces, understanding tendering processes and navigating bureaucratic hierarchies are skills that take time to develop. Many startups find it necessary to hire advisors with service backgrounds or partner with established integrators who already have institutional access. Technology alone is not enough.

There is also a structural financial reality: defence procurement is lumpy. Orders are large but infrequent, and payments are tied to delivery and acceptance cycles spanning months or quarters. A startup can win a significant contract and still find itself cash-constrained waiting for stage payments to clear. This volatility strains working capital and complicates runway management. Building financial buffers, structuring milestone-based financing and maintaining a pipeline of smaller commercial orders are often essential to surviving between major government contracts.

Capital has to also follow a different logic here. Investors must look beyond short-term growth curves toward deep tech development, IP creation and long-term contracts. Returns are slower than consumer tech but more durable and globally relevant.

A global opportunity

India’s domestic defence demand is substantial, but the opportunity extends well beyond it. Many global markets are actively seeking to diversify suppliers. Countries across Asia, Africa and parts of Europe are open to partnerships that combine affordability with strong technical capability. Strategic technology also extends to cybersecurity, secure semiconductors, encrypted communications and satellite systems; areas where Indian startups are building quietly but with growing ambition and impact. An Indian company that proves itself at home can step onto the global stage with real credibility.

Perhaps the most underappreciated force is cultural. Young engineers who once defaulted to consumer startups are now drawn to mission-driven, high-stakes engineering. The sense that what you build matters at a national level is a powerful motivator and a genuine competitive advantage in attracting and retaining serious technical talent.

An inflection point

What makes this moment significant is a rare convergence. Government intent, entrepreneurial ambition and investor curiosity are aligning. Incubation programmes, defence innovation challenges and research collaborations are creating pathways that did not exist a decade ago. The walls between public and private innovation are gradually thinning. For venture platforms and strategic investors, this frontier demands thoughtful engagement; an understanding of regulatory frameworks, geopolitical context and the long development cycles that define this space. But those willing to take that long view may find themselves backing companies that shape not just markets but national capability. We are no longer merely consumers of advanced defence systems. We are beginning to build them.

Defence, robotics and strategic tech are no longer side conversations. They are becoming central to how India thinks about sovereignty, security and innovation. And for founders bold enough to build in this space, the opportunity is not just commercial; it is historic.