How technology can assist Indian insurers move toward automation

By Puneet Bajpai, SVP, Risk Intelligence and Data Sciences, Xceedance

The Indian insurance industry is growing at a rapid pace, with the potential to become the

the fifth-largest insurance market in the world by 2025. However, the industry still relies heavily on legacy processes that involve significant paperwork, manual data entry, and time-consuming workflows. This makes it difficult for insurers to provide quick and efficient services to their customers, resulting in customer dissatisfaction. To overcome these challenges, Indian insurance companies are using technology to automate their processes and improve their services.

Technology has revolutionised the insurance industry worldwide, enabling insurers to

automate processes and provide faster and more efficient services to their customers. With

the advent of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other advanced technologies,

insurers can now leverage data-driven insights to personalise their products and services,

reduce costs, and improve their risk management strategies.

One of the key areas where technology can assist Indian insurance organisations in moving

away from legacy processes is claims processing. Traditionally, claims processing has been

time-consuming and labor-intensive, involving multiple manual steps and handoffs between different departments. This has resulted in delayed claims settlements, high administrative costs, and customer dissatisfaction. By leveraging automation and advanced analytics, insurtech companies are helping traditional insurers streamline the claims processing workflow, reduce turnaround times, and improve the accuracy of claims

assessments.

For instance, some insurtech companies use natural language processing (NLP) and optical

character recognition (OCR) technologies to automatically extract and analyse data from

claim documents, eliminating the need for manual data entry. These solutions can also use

machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and anomalies in claims data, flagging

potentially fraudulent claims for further investigation. This not only speeds up the claims

processing workflow but also improves the accuracy of claims assessments, reducing the risk of errors and fraud.

By using data analytics and predictive modeling, companies can also gain insights into

customer behavior, preferences, and needs enabling them to tailor their products and

services to meet their customer’s expectations. For instance, they can use data analytics to

identify customers who are at a higher risk of churning, and proactively reach out to them

with personalized offers and incentives to retain their business.

Finally, technology can assist Indian insurers in moving away from legacy processes by

enabling them to adopt a more agile and flexible approach to product development and

innovation. Traditionally, insurance products have been developed through a slow and

bureaucratic process, involving multiple stakeholders and approvals. This has made it

difficult for insurers to respond quickly to changing market conditions and customer needs.

By leveraging agile methodologies and cloud-based platforms, companies can accelerate

their product development cycles, reduce costs, and improve collaboration across different

teams and departments. For instance, cloud-based platforms can be leveraged to collaborate on product development, testing, and deployment, enabling organisations to

release new products and services to market faster and more efficiently.

Technology has the potential to transform the Indian insurance industry by enabling

companies to move away from legacy processes and towards automation, leveraging

advanced technologies to streamline processes, improve services, and better serve

customers. To fully realize the potential of technology, insurers should look to partners who

not only understand the insurance landscape but offer insurance-specific solutions and can

tailor services to meet each insurer’s unique needs.