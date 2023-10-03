Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Top 3 Cutting-Edge Technologies Taught in IB Schools

Top 3 Cutting-Edge Technologies Taught in IB Schools

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
EC_digital_tablet_screen_futuristic_technology_750
0 19

By Darshan Madkholkar, Senior Identity & Access Management Specialist, Inspira Enterprise

International Baccalaureate (IB) schools are known for their rigorous and holistic approach to education, which includes staying at the forefront of technological advancements. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s crucial for students to not only understand but also harness the power of emerging technologies. Here are the top 3 new technologies that IB schools are incorporating into their curriculum to prepare students for the future:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning
IB schools are introducing students to the fascinating world of AI and machine learning.
Students learn how AI systems work, from natural language processing to computer vision, and gain hands-on experience with programming languages like Python. They explore real-world applications of AI in healthcare, finance, and more, allowing them to appreciate its potential and ethical considerations.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)
IB schools are using VR and AR to enhance the learning experience. Students can step into
historical events, explore distant planets, or conduct virtual dissections. These immersive
technologies not only make learning more engaging but also prepare students for careers in
fields like architecture, healthcare, and entertainment.

Data Science and Big Data Analytics
In the era of big data, these schools are teaching students the art of extracting valuable insights from vast datasets. Students learn data visualization, statistical analysis, and data-driven decision-making. These skills are applicable across various sectors, from marketing to environmental science, ensuring students are well-prepared for data-driven careers.

By incorporating these cutting-edge technologies into their curriculum, IB schools like
Knowledgeum Academy, Pathways World School, Oakridge International School, and Good
Shepherd International School among others is empowering students to not only adapt to the rapidly evolving tech landscape but also contribute positively to it.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image