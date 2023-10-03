Top 3 Cutting-Edge Technologies Taught in IB Schools

By Darshan Madkholkar, Senior Identity & Access Management Specialist, Inspira Enterprise

International Baccalaureate (IB) schools are known for their rigorous and holistic approach to education, which includes staying at the forefront of technological advancements. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s crucial for students to not only understand but also harness the power of emerging technologies. Here are the top 3 new technologies that IB schools are incorporating into their curriculum to prepare students for the future:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

IB schools are introducing students to the fascinating world of AI and machine learning.

Students learn how AI systems work, from natural language processing to computer vision, and gain hands-on experience with programming languages like Python. They explore real-world applications of AI in healthcare, finance, and more, allowing them to appreciate its potential and ethical considerations.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

IB schools are using VR and AR to enhance the learning experience. Students can step into

historical events, explore distant planets, or conduct virtual dissections. These immersive

technologies not only make learning more engaging but also prepare students for careers in

fields like architecture, healthcare, and entertainment.

Data Science and Big Data Analytics

In the era of big data, these schools are teaching students the art of extracting valuable insights from vast datasets. Students learn data visualization, statistical analysis, and data-driven decision-making. These skills are applicable across various sectors, from marketing to environmental science, ensuring students are well-prepared for data-driven careers.

By incorporating these cutting-edge technologies into their curriculum, IB schools like

Knowledgeum Academy, Pathways World School, Oakridge International School, and Good

Shepherd International School among others is empowering students to not only adapt to the rapidly evolving tech landscape but also contribute positively to it.