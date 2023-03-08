Why including women in technology is essential to fostering a diverse and creative digital future

By Harpreet Kaur, Chief Production Officer, SkillUp Online

“Innovation comes from diversity. When you have different perspectives, you have a different way of looking at the world, and that can only be positive for the tech industry.” - Megan Smith, a former CTO of the United States.

With women comprising half of the world’s population and bringing unique experiences and perspectives, their involvement in leadership and decision-making is crucial for ensuring all voices

are heard and represented. Gender diversity in tech is not just a matter of social justice but also a key factor for economic success. Research shows that companies with diverse workforces outperform homogeneous ones. Therefore, diversity in tech is essential for Innovation and global competitiveness.

As a woman who has worked in tech for over two decades, I have witnessed improvements in the representation of women in the sector. There are positive developments to celebrate, such as women

comprising 34% of the IT workforce in India, with the majority being under 30. Moreover, India is moving closer to 50:50 gender parity in STEM graduates.

However, there is still more to be done.

More than 20% of women over the age of 35 are still in junior positions. – HackerRank

Women leave the tech industry at a 45% higher rate than men. – Forbes

28% of women leaving tech jobs cite a lack of career growth opportunities as a reason.

– McKinsey, Lean In

A 2018 survey of 175 European companies raising venture capital found that only one had a female chief technology officer. – Atomico

Challenges for Women in Tech

Despite the benefits of gender diversity, women still face significant barriers when pursuing careers in tech. These challenges include:

Gender Bias and Stereotypes

Many women report feeling they must work harder to prove themselves or fight against stereotypes and prejudices. For example, women may be seen as less technically competent than their male counterparts, even if they have the same level of expertise.

Tech companies can create awareness programs and provide training for employees to understand and combat gender bias and stereotypes. Additionally, gender-neutral language can be used in job descriptions and performance evaluations to eliminate gender bias.

Lack of Female Role Models and Mentors

Without female leaders to look up to, women may feel like they don’t belong in tech or that their aspirations are unrealistic. Moreover, female mentors can provide valuable insights and advice to help women navigate the challenges of working in tech.

Companies can encourage female leaders to mentor and provide guidance to women in the organisation. Women can also form their own networks and support groups, creating opportunities for mentorship and learning from peers.

Limited Networking Opportunities

Networking is crucial for career growth, and women may have limited networking opportunities in the tech industry. Tech events and conferences are often male-dominated, making it challenging for women to connect with peers and industry leaders.

It’s good to witness that events and conferences in the past few years have become more inclusive, inviting women as speakers, attendees, and sponsors. Additionally, tech companies can create more virtual networking opportunities, such as online forums or social media groups, to connect women across the industry.

Work-Life Balance

The tech industry is known for its long hours and demanding workload, which can be challenging for women who want to balance their careers with family responsibilities. Women may feel like they have to choose between their job and their personal life, which can lead to burnout and career stagnation.

Tech companies can offer flexible work arrangements, such as remote work or flexible hours, to help women balance their careers and personal responsibilities. Additionally, providing childcare support or parental leave can help women manage their work and family responsibilities.

Impostor Syndrome

Impostor syndrome is common among women in tech, who may feel like they don’t belong or are not good enough. This can be exacerbated by gender bias and stereotypes in the industry, leading to a lack of confidence and self-doubt. Companies can provide training and support to help women develop self-confidence and overcome self-doubt. This can include mentoring programs, coaching, and professional development opportunities.

Additionally, highlighting the achievements of successful women in the industry can help combat feelings of impostor syndrome. Achieving gender equality in the technology industry does not simply mean ensuring that there is an equal representation of men and women in every department. Rather, gender equality should empower women in tech to make their own career choices, receive equal pay regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation, and have equal opportunities for growth and advancement within their organisations.

By advocating for change, combating gender stereotypes and biases, creating inclusive hiring practices, promoting STEM education for girls and young women, and fostering a culture that values and supports diversity, and providing opportunities for women to advance and thrive in careers, we can foster a more inclusive and diverse workplace that values all voices and perspectives.