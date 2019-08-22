Zomato partners with FarEye to gain logistics visibility, enhance restaurant compliance

Zomato has partnered with FarEye, a digital logistics company, to help restaurants stay compliant with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) guidelines. FarEye will support Zomato with its intelligent route optimisation engine to reduce cost of pickups and deliveries.

In India, FarEye works with enterprises like Tata Steel, Hilti, JK Lakshmi, Blue Dart, Walmart, Future Supply Chain, and Amway among many others.

Zomato holds a track record of having over 22 million monthly orders, and now aims to further bolster its strength. FarEye, with its machine learning platform, will help Zomato gain end-to-end visibility of logistics activities and boost KPI management of third party logistics providers.

FarEye’s technology isa said to be a key enabler for Zomato in multiple ways such as third-party integrations; Electronic Proof of Deliveries (ePoD); dynamic slot booking; easy-to-use mobile application; instant alerts and notifications via SMS and WhatsApp; and easy to navigate dashboards for KPI management.

“We are excited to partner with Zomato, India’s leading food delivery company. We are certain that Zomato’s knowledge and expertise in India’s food industry combined with FarEye’s technical competence will have a positive impact on the way restaurants execute their delivery and logistics operation. Our data-driven and intelligent logistics visibility platform will empower Zomato to deliver delightful customer experiences,” said Kushal Nahata, Co-founder and CEO, FarEye.

