How ​online insurance policy buying platforms on phones reduce the dependency on physical distribution channels​ for ​ManipalCigna Health Insurance​ 

There has been an increased awareness of health and health insurance plans providing comprehensive coverage. People have now understood the value of health and health insurance has become a nudge purchase from a grudge purchase to access quality healthcare and protect financial health in case of medical emergencies. Further, COVID-19 led to digital acceleration and adoption. Social distancing made customers adapt to online purchase and online service.The health insurers also capitalized on the change in customer behaviour and this led to change of business models, from traditional face to face to phygital models, which combines digital tools and strong customer relationships. While in the insurance industry, technology and digitisation always existed, but with technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (MI) and Block chain, it disrupted the customer on-boarding and servicing and made it a more personalized and smooth purchase and service experience.

Technology has also helped the industry to reach some of the untapped markets in the country, and the health insurance sector has digitally transformed itself to allow customers to buy policies, pay premiums, and file claims through smartphones without the need to visit physical offices. With people realising the importance of health and financial well-being, and through the technology advancements the industry is likely to see a boost in insurance penetration in the long run.

​​How tech disruption is increasing the insurance penetration and opening multiple distribution channels?



The increase in digital adoption has transformed the distribution system, it was a necessary step, to enhance the distribution process. Agents and other distribution teams have also adopted digital methods of marketing, sales and service. Also, with a physical presence in office becoming optional, a hybrid distribution i.e. mix of in-person & remote has emerged, and this has brought in new segments entering the workforce that were earlier constrained by being physically present in the branch office. This change in distribution, coupled with an informed customer who wants to buy or upgrade insurance digitally has increased reach and forced insurers to sharpen their focus on distribution channels.

The emergence of new technologies and the development of artificial intelligence are predicted to cause a dramatic transformation in the insurance sector over the next 10 years. Customers now have access to cutting-edge services and can buy insurance coverage through their smartphones ensuring every step of the onboarding process is easy, quick, and can be accessible from the comfort of one’s home. Making decisions about purchases through online and e-commerce platforms is another behaviour change that has been noticed among young people. At ManipalCigna Health Insurance we have upgraded their digital services to facilitate online ways to do virtual KYC, to choose, upgrade or change any policy through one’s smartphone, pay premiums by ECS services, and avail claims. Insurance which was a physical distribution depended model is thus slowly shifting to digital or online mode.

​​How ManipalCigna Health Insurance is changing the way insurance is delivered as well as consumed?



As a result of technology adoption, the health insurance sector has completely transitioned to the digital world. With real-time claim processing, artificial intelligence is assisting insurers in improving claim management. Numerous tasks are being automated, enormous volumes of data are being managed, predictive analysis is being done, and customer service is being enhanced thanks to machine learning.

Additionally, automatic claim verification, quicker data access, cheaper administrative expenses, privacy, security, and scalability are made possible by blockchain technology. As a result, everything—from business models and consumer experiences to operational procedures—has been entirely automated and digitalized. The process of selling insurance has been streamlined by most large insurance companies and insurtech platforms, and this has improved consumer engagement significantly.

​​Majority of the population in India in rural areas is untapped by insurance. Can you tell how ManipalCigna Health Insurance is changing the trends?



The pandemic served as an eye-opener for the healthcare systems. It served as a reflection for the insurance sector too. The health insurance penetration in India is only 0.4%, as compared to 0.7% in China and 4.1% in the US. Approximately 18% of individuals in urban areas and 14% in rural regions are covered by any type of health insurance program, India has one of the lowest health insurance penetration rates worldwide. India’s healthcare system today is largely underfunded and is dependent on out of pocket expenses. According to the National Sample Survey (NSS) (conducted from July 2017 to June 2018), 85.9 percent of rural Indians, do not have any health expenditure coverage.

During medical emergencies, people end up paying from their household savings or take loans by mortgaging their land to undergo treatments thus falling into a debt trap. For these reasons, and many more, it’s now time for a new wave of transformative change that makes healthcare more affordable, predictable and simple for all Indians. This is not a far-fetched dream. In recent times, both the national and state-level government bodies are already making targeted efforts to improve the healthcare scenario and make quality healthcare affordable and accessible for crores of people in the country. “Insurance for all” goal that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has recently carved out for 2047 will help bridge the insurance gap between rural and urban populations, and thus increase insurance penetration to a large scale across India.

How AI, ML and cloud-native analytics play a vital part in welcoming success in the disruption through technology

With today’s technological breakthroughs like AI, ML, and data analytics we are seeing more innovation in product and service delivery in accordance with the behavior and preferences of the consumers to meet their needs. The health insurance industry has adopted technological adoption to transform itself to the digital world. Artificial intelligence is supporting insurers in enhancing claim management through real-time claim processing. Machine learning is being used to automate numerous operations, manage large amounts of data, perform predictive analysis, and improve customer service.

Blockchain technology enables instant claim verification, speedier data access, lower administrative costs, privacy, security, and scalability. This also reduces the margin for errors and frauds due to the removal of human intervention. As a result, manual and monotonous processes have been completely automated and digitalized, from business models to consumer experiences to operational processes.

​​How online insurance policy buying platforms on phones reduce the dependency on physical distribution channels?



Post-pandemic, people now understand that regardless of a person’s age or current physical state, a medical emergency can occur at any time. Young people are now more aware of the importance of purchasing health insurance due to this. This digital-savvy youth can be found on their smartphones. Hence every insurer are today digitally present through apps and websites. Along with the physical models, insurers have built digital channels to allow customers to issue health insurance policies from apps.

Data suggests India will have 1 billion smartphone users by 2026. In the year 2021, India had 1.2 billion mobile subscribers of which 750 million are active smartphone users. Also, the rise in internet adoption along with the technological upgradation through 5G will lead to fast internet services across India. Adopting digital models is making it simpler for customers of all income levels to access insurance products.

By streamlining the insurance sales process, technological upgradation has greatly increased consumer engagement. The physical distribution channels can’t be completely omitted as they act as face-to-face contact and better transparency through agents. Building digital insurance platforms can act as a substitute for the physical model and help companies reach places where they lack physical offices thus increasing the insurance penetration.

