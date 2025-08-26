In an exclusive in-person conversation with Express Computer, Ed White, Head of IP and Innovation Research, Clarivate Analytics, shares his perspective on how India is rapidly emerging as a central hub in the global innovation ecosystem. With advancements in AI, biotech, clean energy, and frontier technologies, White highlights the growing role of intellectual property (IP) as both a driver and a measure of innovation across industries. From patents shaping the future of multi-agent AI systems to India’s unique position in scaling solutions for the world, he explains why the next wave of transformative ideas will likely be born at the intersection of technology, research, and global collaboration.

You’ve been working in innovation research globally. How do you see the current state of innovation worldwide?

What we’re seeing across the globe is a very dynamic environment. Innovation is shifting rapidly, driven by technology, market needs, and geopolitical shifts. The pace has accelerated; companies and governments are rethinking strategies faster than ever before.

If we look at India specifically, how do you see its role in the global innovation landscape?

India is taking a very central stage. If we go back even five or ten years, India was often spoken about mainly as an outsourcing hub. But that narrative is outdated now. India is contributing directly to innovation and not just as a delivery centre, but as a source of intellectual property, entrepreneurship, and advanced technological solutions. The depth of engineering and scientific talent here is world-class, and that’s reflected in the data we track on innovation.

That’s a big shift. Could you elaborate on the kind of innovation you’re seeing emerge from India?

India is seeing innovation not only in software and IT services, which people usually expect, but also across pharmaceuticals, engineering, clean energy, and telecommunications. What’s striking is that Indian innovators are solving problems at scale and often in a very frugal, resource-efficient way. That’s a model the world can actually learn from.

You touched upon the global data you track. What trends are you observing there?

Globally, there is a rise in what we call cross-disciplinary innovation. It’s not just computer science in isolation or life sciences in isolation anymore. For instance, AI applied in drug discovery, or materials science being accelerated by machine learning. This convergence is creating powerful new industries. And when we look at India, the data shows strong participation in these intersections.

How do you see AI in this picture, especially with the debates around hype versus impact?

That’s a great question. I often think about it through a historical analogy. If we were sitting in this hotel in the 1920s or 1930s, the conversation would have been about electrification. There would have been the same conflict: some saying it’s overhyped, others saying it’s transformative. AI is similar. It’s not magic; it’s another tool. It’s here because the technology has matured, and it will fundamentally change the way companies operate, just as electricity once did.

On similar lines, are there emerging areas you think India should double down on?

I don’t think I would take a prescriptive position on what India should focus on.

That said, when we advise governments, we recommend starting from areas of existing strength and industries where you already contribute significantly to the global economy. Then look at unsolved or immature technologies in those areas where the global industry is seeking solutions. That’s where India has ‘market permission’ to lead. It’s less about picking a single sector off the top of one’s head and more about aligning natural strengths with unmet needs.

What about the role of partners and external experts in this journey?

That’s critical. Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. Working with vendors, partners, and international collaborators who already have expertise helps accelerate domestic innovation. You don’t need to reinvent everything internally. Leveraging the wider ecosystem is essential.

India aspires to be a global innovation powerhouse. What policy or structural improvements could strengthen its IP and R&D framework?

From an IP perspective, one important step would be more government-supported commercialisation centres. In India, awareness of IP is still low compared to other countries. Many startups don’t realise the value of patents or how to monetise their innovations. If we had more centres backed by the government where innovators can learn, commercialise, and monetise their IP, it could be a real game-changer.

And how do you view public–private partnerships in enabling this transformation?

They’re vital. A good example is the Indian Patent Office reducing patent fees by around 80% for startups and MSMEs. That’s a big incentive; it lowers the barrier and encourages innovators to protect their work. These are the kinds of partnerships that help create momentum.

If I may add from other contexts, the United States has legislation that requires universities receiving federal funding to patent inventions, with licences available back to the government. This has created a vast pool of patents that can easily transfer to startups. South Korea has programmes where incubators cover essential bills like electricity, rent, and internet so startups don’t fail for trivial reasons. They even fund IP filings. These kinds of policies accelerate the transition from universities to startups.

Based on your global experience, what best practices can India adopt from mature ecosystems like the US, Japan, or South Korea?

I’d hesitate to prescribe, because India needs to find its own path. But there are some observations. One is India’s strength in collaboration—it’s inherently more collaborative internationally than countries like Japan or China. That’s a big asset. Another trend we’ve seen globally is what we call a “flight to selectivity”—focusing on quality over sheer quantity of patents. India’s contributions are rising fast, both in volume and quality. But there’s a risk if the system only chases numbers. Selectivity and focus will deliver better long-term returns.

Are there any unique innovation models or frugal approaches from India that the world can learn from?

Absolutely. The ability to solve complex problems with limited resources is something India excels at. That’s crucial for startups and SMEs everywhere. Frugal innovation ensures solutions are both scalable and sustainable.

That’s a powerful point. Finally, how do you see the intersection of innovation and digital transformation in driving sustainability and inclusion in emerging markets like India?

If you look historically, technology is the single biggest driver of human progress. For thousands of years, half of all humans died before the age of 30. Then science and innovation transformed life expectancy. Today, renewable energy is cheaper than coal and oil because of engineering advances. So innovation is fundamental to sustainability.

On inclusion, look at mobile phones. The fact that a billionaire’s phone isn’t fundamentally better than anyone else’s makes it a great equaliser. In India, telecom innovation has been transformative—banking, finance, and transactions through UPI are examples. It’s driving digital adoption, reducing cash dependency, and supporting sustainability. These are social and economic impacts delivered by innovation.

Telecommunication in India has enabled access to services, including IP rights protection, for millions. It’s a force for inclusion. Collaboration plays a big role here too. Technology alone isn’t the answer, but it is a powerful part of the solution for sustainable and inclusive growth.