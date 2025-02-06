Sovereign Cloud is a Strategic Pillar for India’s Digital and Economic Resilience: Piyush Somani, CMD and CEO, ESDS Software Solution Ltd

In an era where data has become the backbone of the global digital economy, the concept of sovereign cloud has emerged as a critical enabler for nations to assert control over their data. Sovereign cloud refers to a cloud computing infrastructure designed to ensure that data residency, governance, and access comply strictly with the laws and regulations of a specific country. This model is especially significant for countries like India, which are striving to balance the twin objectives of digital innovation and data sovereignty. In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Piyush Somani, CMD and CEO, ESDS Software Solution Ltd, speaks about how sovereign cloud is reshaping India’s data governance landscape. He also delves into the misconceptions surrounding sovereign cloud frameworks, the challenges businesses face in implementing them, and the policy and investment measures required to align sovereign cloud infrastructure with India’s vision of leading the global digital economy. Additionally, he highlights how the sovereign cloud can strengthen national security, economic resilience, and position India as a global leader.

Watch the full insightful interview: