10 soft skills to bag a great IT job this year

We know that IT jobs require expertise in hard skills like programming and math. As technology evolves, the war for talent also escalates, good management becomes an even more important tool in the retention of employees, so do the skills needed in a progressively evolving IT industry. Strong digital and IT skills are essential for any IT position. Degrees and credentials are important but the development of soft skills is a crucial part of fostering a dynamic workplace.

IT professionals need to be able to interact successfully with customers, vendors, colleagues and managers, to manage departments and to convey their ideas to others. The world of work is changing so rapidly, as emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation change jobs requirements. As technology continues to amplify and a shift in business conditions, employees must stay in learning mode so their skills don’t lose currency, our ongoing career success depends on a healthy blend of soft skills that will not only teach you, not just to be a better employee but also a stellar human being as well. The soft skills gap in IT is real.

Soft skills deemed important for information technology jobs include:

1. Strong work ethic: Employers are looking for employees that take initiative, are reliable, and can do the job right the first time. Managers don’t have the time or resources to babysit, so this is a skill that is expected from all employees.

2. Emotional intelligence: Although you will most likely never see this in a job description, EI is a highly sought-after skill that relates to your ability to identify and manage not just your emotions, but those of others. Think of it this way: an employee off a ledge — say, someone who’s having a terrible day, and showing it with their actions and emotions – would be considered someone with a high EI.

3. Writing skills: Whether it’s documenting a project scope or creating a user manual for a new database, information technology professionals must be able to write clearly and precisely about their work.

4. Oral presentation skills: Sometimes, you may be called upon to explain how a particular system works or present the proposal for a new project. Confident, engaging and clear oral presentation skills will help you succeed in much information technology jobs.

5. Strong listening skills: A good IT professional listens carefully to project requirements, but he also listens for subtext and unsolved problems. People sometimes blame the technology for not providing what they need when they’re not asking the right questions. A skilled listener can ‘hear between the lines’ and help people work through questions, issues, and problems related to information technology projects.

6. Leadership: It is one of the core soft skills, people often associate good leaders with excellent work skills. But the best leaders do something which most others fail at. They listen and work with their team and accomplish each and every goal and take full accountability.

7. Analytical thinking: Being analytical refers to the way you think step-by-step quickly and effectively, and not to the problem you solve.

8. Time management: It’s easy to underestimate the amount of time a project will take, and the inability to manage time effectively has a negative impact on the team. ‘’Being able to schedule and prioritise work tasks is crucial. Setting deadlines and delivering high-quality work on time is even more vital. Remaining focused and staying strategic will help tech professionals to be productive and manage their time effectively,’’ says Maya Nair, Executive Director, Elixir Consulting — a GI Group Company.

9. People management and coordination: The social skills umbrella encompasses being able to motivate people to perform their best. It incorporates collaborating, adjusting and being sensitive to others. This skill is particularly important for managers and leaders.

10. Judgment and decision-making: As more and more data gets accumulated, it is necessary and imperative that one does proper analysis and use it intelligently to make decisions. This involves assessing how to put across your thoughts efficiently to get them acknowledged.

