Bhavesh Lakhani joins IndusInd Bank as CTO

By Srikanth RP
Bhavesh Lakhani, who was earlier associated with SBI Mutual Fund, has now joined IndusInd Bank as its CTO. Bhavesh is a progressive Business and Technology leader with 21 years of global experience leading banking and financial services organizations.

He has a history of successful transformation leveraging existing and emerging technologies, uncovering opportunities, and directing strategies to develop leading-edge products, improve operations, directly impacting top and bottom line. Bhavesh has deep expertise in business management strengthened by hands-on technical experience.


Srikanth RP

    Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

    In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

