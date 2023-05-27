KRC Murty Joins YES Bank as Senior President – Head of IMG – Business & Digital Technology Solutions Group

Express Computer

By Srikanth RP
KRC Murty, Senior President - Head IMG - Business & Digital Technology Solutions Group, YES Bank
One of Indian banking industry’s most well-known faces, KRC Murty has joined YES Bank as Senior President – Head IMG – Business & Digital Technology Solutions Group. With over 28 years of experience in the field of Information Technology & BFSI segment, KRC (as he is popularly known) brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

In his previous position as the Head of Retail Technology Banking at Kotak Mahindra Group, KRC made significant contributions and played a pivotal role in driving technological advancements in the banking industry. As the Head of IT for the “Run the Bank Function” at Kotak Mahindra Bank, KRC oversaw the production support of all applications and digital channels of the Bank. He also headed the Service Management Function (ITIL) for Change, Incident & Problem Management, ensuring the smooth functioning of IT services.

Now, he is ready to embark on a new journey at YES Bank, a renowned institution that embraces cutting-edge technology while upholding the foundations of banking.

“I am delighted to embark on a journey and find myself immersed in a symphony of possibilities, where innovation harmonizes with financial prowess,” says KRC Murty. “Joining the IT team of this esteemed bank, which blends cutting-edge technology with the foundation of banking, paves the way for an exhilarating future.”

Throughout his illustrious career, KRC has worked with some of the top financial institutions in India, including Times Bank/HDFC Bank, DSP Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Ag, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. His vast experience spans various areas of IT, including infrastructure management, software development, application management, IT operations, IT service management, market data services & infrastructure management, end user support, project management, and execution of large projects and assignments.

Additionally, KRC has excelled in treasury support, both in debt and equities, as well as in retail and corporate banking technology. His expertise extends to global team management across multiple countries, demonstrating his ability to lead and deliver results in diverse environments.

With his enthusiastic and energetic approach, KRC’s extensive experience in evaluating new systems, implementing projects, and managing day-to-day operations has garnered him a stellar reputation in the industry.

Join us in congratulating KRC on this exciting new role!

