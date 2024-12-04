Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Reducing downtime and tackling workforce gaps: TeamViewer introduces Smart Service solution

Reducing downtime and tackling workforce gaps: TeamViewer introduces Smart Service solution

News
By Express Computer
0 8

TeamViewer in remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, introduces TeamViewer Smart Service. Designed for after-sales support, this solution helps manufacturers of machinery and equipment (OEMs) efficiently troubleshoot issues at customer sites. By unifying software and hardware support in one solution, Smart Service enables manufacturers to minimise downtime, address workforce challenges, and streamline complex operations across IT and OT environments.

 

According to the recent Deloitte research, unplanned downtime in the manufacturing industry can cost over $50 billion annually, and these disruptions can lead to significant financial and operational setbacks. Additionally, the sector is projected to face a shortfall of 2.1 million skilled workers by 2030, potentially resulting in economic losses exceeding $1 trillion. To address these challenges, Smart Service integrates enterprise-grade remote access and control capabilities with AR-powered remote assistance functions, offering features specifically tailored to operational technology (OT) use cases. This empowers manufacturers to enhance service delivery and maintain high standards of efficiency and productivity.

 

“At TeamViewer, we recognise the pressing and intricate challenges that manufacturers of machinery and equipment encounter,” stated Mei Dent, Chief Product, and Technology Officer, TeamViewer. “Our Smart Service offering goes beyond traditional remote support; it integrates IT and OT capabilities into a unified solution. This integration not only ensures continuous uptime but also enhances productivity, enabling manufacturers to maintain operational efficiency during critical times.”

 

When ABI Research conducted an online survey of manufacturers earlier this year, 64% of respondents answered that when evaluating suppliers or new solutions, it was essential or very important that vendors have a robust onboarding process with training, resources, and post-sales follow-up. “To enable this, a cohesive end-to-end solution with key integration points supported is a requirement,” says Eric Abbruzzese, Research Director with ABI Research. “Having both a strong after-sales solution leveraging AR, along with supporting infrastructure to enable it, leads to both quicker time to market pre-sales and time to value after-sales.”

TeamViewer Smart Service offers OEMs in various sectors, including industrial manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and professional electronics, a comprehensive toolkit to support the detection, reporting, and immediate resolution of machine issues. Leveraging industry-proven augmented reality (AR) for expert-guided problem resolution, TeamViewer Smart Service enables swift handling of physical defects through remote assistance, while remote machine access resolves software issues all secured with industry-grade security. In addition to these capabilities, Smart Service goes beyond simple screen sharing. Features like port forwarding and VPN extension enable seamless and secure connectivity, even for complex OT environments, ensuring efficient and reliable support for high-stakes operational needs.

To facilitate seamless communication during remote assistance calls, TeamViewer Smart Service includes live captions of language with optional real-time translation capabilities. This feature enables global collaboration by reducing language barriers and enhancing communication, even in noisy environments. Additionally, these captions can be transcribed and saved automatically, creating detailed records of troubleshooting sessions. This built-in documentation capability helps OEMs maintain a comprehensive knowledge base, accelerating issue resolution by allowing teams to reference past solutions. By integrating these tools, Smart Service supports end-to-end troubleshooting, equipping on-site technicians with real-time expert guidance while enhancing workforce training and operational efficiency.

 

As industries increasingly rely on complex, high-tech, and individualised equipment, this level of support becomes essential. Stefan Baumgart, Director of Product Management, TeamViewer, comments, “Downtime is a persistent challenge, and the pressure to respond quickly is increasing. Customers expect fast, reliable resolutions, but traditional after-sales processes often fall short or face real challenges like a lack of qualified experts. With TeamViewer Smart Service, we are raising the standard by integrating remote support and AR capabilities to transition reactive service models into proactive, real-time troubleshooting operations.”

 

Beyond improving response times and reducing costs, TeamViewer Smart Service also enables manufacturers to lower their carbon footprint by reducing the need for service travel and maintenance equipment. In light of stricter ESG reporting requirements, TeamViewer’s solution meets both operational and environmental goals by minimising travel while offering comprehensive support for IT and OT environments.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image