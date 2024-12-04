Reducing downtime and tackling workforce gaps: TeamViewer introduces Smart Service solution

TeamViewer in remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, introduces TeamViewer Smart Service. Designed for after-sales support, this solution helps manufacturers of machinery and equipment (OEMs) efficiently troubleshoot issues at customer sites. By unifying software and hardware support in one solution, Smart Service enables manufacturers to minimise downtime, address workforce challenges, and streamline complex operations across IT and OT environments.

According to the recent Deloitte research, unplanned downtime in the manufacturing industry can cost over $50 billion annually, and these disruptions can lead to significant financial and operational setbacks. Additionally, the sector is projected to face a shortfall of 2.1 million skilled workers by 2030, potentially resulting in economic losses exceeding $1 trillion. To address these challenges, Smart Service integrates enterprise-grade remote access and control capabilities with AR-powered remote assistance functions, offering features specifically tailored to operational technology (OT) use cases. This empowers manufacturers to enhance service delivery and maintain high standards of efficiency and productivity.

“At TeamViewer, we recognise the pressing and intricate challenges that manufacturers of machinery and equipment encounter,” stated Mei Dent, Chief Product, and Technology Officer, TeamViewer. “Our Smart Service offering goes beyond traditional remote support; it integrates IT and OT capabilities into a unified solution. This integration not only ensures continuous uptime but also enhances productivity, enabling manufacturers to maintain operational efficiency during critical times.”

When ABI Research conducted an online survey of manufacturers earlier this year, 64% of respondents answered that when evaluating suppliers or new solutions, it was essential or very important that vendors have a robust onboarding process with training, resources, and post-sales follow-up. “To enable this, a cohesive end-to-end solution with key integration points supported is a requirement,” says Eric Abbruzzese, Research Director with ABI Research. “Having both a strong after-sales solution leveraging AR, along with supporting infrastructure to enable it, leads to both quicker time to market pre-sales and time to value after-sales.”

TeamViewer Smart Service offers OEMs in various sectors, including industrial manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and professional electronics, a comprehensive toolkit to support the detection, reporting, and immediate resolution of machine issues. Leveraging industry-proven augmented reality (AR) for expert-guided problem resolution, TeamViewer Smart Service enables swift handling of physical defects through remote assistance, while remote machine access resolves software issues all secured with industry-grade security. In addition to these capabilities, Smart Service goes beyond simple screen sharing. Features like port forwarding and VPN extension enable seamless and secure connectivity, even for complex OT environments, ensuring efficient and reliable support for high-stakes operational needs.

To facilitate seamless communication during remote assistance calls, TeamViewer Smart Service includes live captions of language with optional real-time translation capabilities. This feature enables global collaboration by reducing language barriers and enhancing communication, even in noisy environments. Additionally, these captions can be transcribed and saved automatically, creating detailed records of troubleshooting sessions. This built-in documentation capability helps OEMs maintain a comprehensive knowledge base, accelerating issue resolution by allowing teams to reference past solutions. By integrating these tools, Smart Service supports end-to-end troubleshooting, equipping on-site technicians with real-time expert guidance while enhancing workforce training and operational efficiency.

As industries increasingly rely on complex, high-tech, and individualised equipment, this level of support becomes essential. Stefan Baumgart, Director of Product Management, TeamViewer, comments, “Downtime is a persistent challenge, and the pressure to respond quickly is increasing. Customers expect fast, reliable resolutions, but traditional after-sales processes often fall short or face real challenges like a lack of qualified experts. With TeamViewer Smart Service, we are raising the standard by integrating remote support and AR capabilities to transition reactive service models into proactive, real-time troubleshooting operations.”

Beyond improving response times and reducing costs, TeamViewer Smart Service also enables manufacturers to lower their carbon footprint by reducing the need for service travel and maintenance equipment. In light of stricter ESG reporting requirements, TeamViewer’s solution meets both operational and environmental goals by minimising travel while offering comprehensive support for IT and OT environments.