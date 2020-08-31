50% of our 5K campus graduates hires in India are women: DXC

Read Article

Onboarding 500 women hires in a single day in India, global IT services company DXC Technology on Thursday said that half of approximately 5,000 campus graduates that it has hired in the country this year are women.

The new women joiners come from leading institutes and engineering campuses across India to begin their professional careers across a variety of technology disciplines with DXC.

“DXC’s diversity charter is core to its success. We are committed to building our future by collaborating with the right talent and furthering a culture which rewards diverse strengths and merit,” said Nachiket Sukhtankar, Managing Director, India, DXC.

“Bringing on board 500 skilled women colleagues in a single day reinforces our belief in the value of diversity,” Sukhtankar said.

The company said it plans to increase the number of graduate hires next year with the aim to ensure the right representation and talent pool required to serve customers.

“We strongly believe that an inclusive culture powers better business results,” said Lokendra Sethi, Vice President and India Human Resources leader, DXC.

“As diversity is one of the cornerstones of our growth strategy, our future success depends on how we leverage our collective and diverse talents and strengths.”

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]