ABDOS Group achieves secure cloud infrastructure with Eventus Security

Founded in 1967, Abdos is into a diversified group of businesses, including Lamitubes, Life Science, Contract Manufacturing, Distribution, and FMCG. Abdos Life Science is one of Asia’s largest manufacturers of life science plasticware products and one of India’s largest manufacturers of lamitubes. As a key player in contract manufacturing/FMCG, ABDOS manufactures products for renowned brands such as HUL, TATA, Godrej, Himalaya, Emami, Dabur, and Mankind.

The commitment to maintaining high-quality standards and a customer-centric approach defines ABDOS’ ethos as it operates globally, maintaining a robust presence across the Indian subcontinent, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Headquartered in New Delhi and with branches worldwide, the group boasts a global workforce of 800+ employees.

Challenges

In pursuit of innovation, ABDOS faced challenges when deciding to migrate to the cloud. Primary concerns included ensuring the security of sensitive data during the transition. Furthermore, the strategic shift from a single- tenant setup to a multi-tenant architecture and the decision to relocate from an external Data Centre to a secure India Data Centre presented its own set of complexities, demanding a meticulous approach to ensure uninterrupted operations and optimal performance. Leveraging existing on-premise investments to minimise downtime added another layer of complexity.

“Strategically utilising our existing investments in on-premise solutions was paramount for us. Eventus ensured seamless transition while making the most of our resources. Their commitment to a smooth and efficient process stood out during this critical phase,” said Kaustabh Sinha, Sr. Manager IT, ABDOS India Group.

Solutions

In search of capable partners, ABDOS turned to Eventus Security. Following detailed discussions and strategic

and strategic planning, the Eventus team crafted a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for a successful cloud migration and security. This strategy involved utilising ABDOS’ existing on- premises security solutions effectively. Impressed with the thorough approach, ABDOS greenlit the plan for execution.

Eventus Security collaborated closely with ABDOS, aligning the cybersecurity strategy with the cloud migration plan. A key focus was optimising the use of ABDOS’ on- premises security solutions to ensure minimal downtime and disruption to business operations. The implementation adhered to industry best practices, ensuring the security and integrity of ABDOS’ data throughout the migration process. The cybersecurity strategy was executed seamlessly within the agreed timelines.

“When deciding on our cloud transition, finding a partner with the right capabilities and expertise was crucial. The Eventus team worked closely, crafting a meticulous plan and strategy. The result was a remarkably smooth migration with minimal downtime and disruption, ensuring a secure cloud infrastructure,” said Kaustabh Sinha, Sr. Manager IT, ABDOS India Group.

Benefits

– Smooth Transition

ABDOS experienced a seamless transition to the cloud, effectively addressing data security concerns and ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

– Timely Execution

The cybersecurity strategy was flawlessly executed within the agreed timelines, minimising disruptions to day-to-day operations.

– Enhanced Security Posture

Eventus Security’s approach elevated ABDOS’ overall security posture, aligning it with industry best practices and ensuring the integrity of data.

– Optimised Investments

ABDOS successfully maximised the value of its existing on-premises security solutions, strategically leveraging prior investments during the migration.

Eventus Security’s proven expertise and extensive experience made them the preferred choice. Positive references, backed by technical certifications, showcased their proficiency. The team’s and quick response expert technical assistance minimised downtime, highlighting Eventus Security’s commitment to prompt and effective support.